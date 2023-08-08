McDonald's employees have seemingly leaked the fast food chain's upcoming collaboration with Loki – and, well, it's weirder than we were expecting.

The company teased the team-up on Twitter on August 7, with a video made up of clips of McDonald's references in titles like Seinfeld, Coming to America, Fifth Element, and The Office. The promo ends on a shot from Loki season 2, teasing more details to come on August 14.

More recently, though, a bunch of TikTok videos revealed that the tie-in is a special sauce that, judging by the packaging, might actually be a plot point in the show itself. On the lid, the dip is described as "the sweet n' sour sauce", but what's interesting is that it goes on to say "as featured in Marvel Studios' Loki". The flavor is a fitting nod to Loki either way, a character who was introduced to the MCU as a villain but quickly became a fan favorite and morphed into a complicated hero.

Thanks to on-set snaps and the series' first official trailer, we know that Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) share a moment in a McDonald's restaurant. Presumably some time in the 1970s, too, given the style of uniform Sylvie is wearing – though we're yet to learn why Sylvie has wound up working for ol' Ronald McDonald after killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) and inadvertently destroying the Sacred Timeline.

Starring fellow returning players Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero, Wunmi Mosaku, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as well as Marvel newbie Ke Huy Quan, Loki season 2 sees the titular God of Mischief try to restore the shattered Time Variance Authority.

First, though, he and Mobius have got to stop him from timeslipping, a byproduct of Sylvie's revenge which is causing him to glitch out at the most inconvenient of moments and reappear in other places and periods.

It premieres on Friday, October 6. For more, check out our check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.