Marvel goes '90s 'X-Treme' for new variant covers

Among a slew of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics revealed a new X-Treme X-Men limited series by the legendary creative team of Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca, set in the era of their original run (2001-2004).(opens in new tab)
Now, the publisher has revealed more than a dozen variant covers to celebrate the new series, spread across its current flagship titles.
In addition to reuniting Claremont and Larocca, the new X-Treme X-Men limited series also reunites the X-Treme team of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine. And although the series is set in the past, Marvel's solicitation text for the first issue teases that it will "have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters" in the current Marvel Universe.
Below, see 15 of Marvel's X-Treme variant covers, featuring all the most extreme elements of comics from the '90s and '00s, followed by the full schedule of all 19 covers that will be available in November.
On sale November 2
- Black Panther #11 by Takashi Okazaki
- Captain Marvel #43 by Fedrico Vicentini
- Deadpool #1 by Rob Liefeld
On sale November 9
- Amazing Spider-Man #13 by Ryan Stegman
- Avengers #62 by Mike Mckone
- Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 by Nic Klein
- Daredevil #5 by Scott Williams
- Fantastic Four #1 by Phil Noto
- Ghost Rider #8 by Martin Coccolo
- Marauders #8 by Todd Nauck
- Moon Knight #17 by Paco Medina
- Spider-Man #2 by Ivan Shavrin
On sale November 16
- Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5 by Cully Hamner
- She-Hulk #8 by Dike Ruan
On sale November 23
- Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 by Ken Lashley
On sale November 30
- Carnage #8 by Jonboy Meyers
- New Mutants #32 by Gerardo Sandoval
- Strange Academy: Finals #2 by David Baldeon
- Thanos: Death Notes #1 by Leinil Francis Yu
X-Treme X-Men #1 goes on sale in November, with main cover art by Larroca and variant covers by Chrissie Zullo, Phil Noto, and Carlos Gómez. Look for Marvel's full November 2022 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.
These are the best X-Men stories of all time.