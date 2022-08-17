Marvel goes '90s 'X-Treme' for new variant covers

Among a slew of announcements at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Comics revealed a new X-Treme X-Men limited series by the legendary creative team of Chris Claremont and Salvador Larocca, set in the era of their original run (2001-2004).

Fantastic Four #1 X-Treme Marvel variant cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Now, the publisher has revealed more than a dozen variant covers to celebrate the new series, spread across its current flagship titles.

In addition to reuniting Claremont and Larocca, the new X-Treme X-Men limited series also reunites the X-Treme team of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine. And although the series is set in the past, Marvel's solicitation text for the first issue teases that it will "have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters" in the current Marvel Universe.

Below, see 15 of Marvel's X-Treme variant covers, featuring all the most extreme elements of comics from the '90s and '00s , followed by the full schedule of all 19 covers that will be available in November.

Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15 (Image credit: Marvel Comics ) Image 1 of 15

On sale November 2

Black Panther #11 by Takashi Okazaki

by Takashi Okazaki Captain Marvel #43 by Fedrico Vicentini

by Fedrico Vicentini Deadpool #1 by Rob Liefeld

On sale November 9

Amazing Spider-Man #13 by Ryan Stegman

by Ryan Stegman Avengers #62 by Mike Mckone

by Mike Mckone Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #6 by Nic Klein

by Nic Klein Daredevil #5 by Scott Williams

by Scott Williams Fantastic Four #1 by Phil Noto

by Phil Noto Ghost Rider #8 by Martin Coccolo

by Martin Coccolo Marauders #8 by Todd Nauck

by Todd Nauck Moon Knight #17 by Paco Medina

by Paco Medina Spider-Man #2 by Ivan Shavrin

On sale November 16

Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings #5 by Cully Hamner

by Cully Hamner She-Hulk #8 by Dike Ruan

On sale November 23

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #7 by Ken Lashley

On sale November 30

Carnage #8 by Jonboy Meyers

by Jonboy Meyers New Mutants #32 by Gerardo Sandoval

by Gerardo Sandoval Strange Academy: Finals #2 by David Baldeon

by David Baldeon Thanos: Death Notes #1 by Leinil Francis Yu

X-Treme X-Men #1 goes on sale in November, with main cover art by Larroca and variant covers by Chrissie Zullo, Phil Noto, and Carlos Gómez. Look for Marvel's full November 2022 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

These are the best X-Men stories of all time.