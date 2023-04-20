Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and all of Marvel's July 2023 comics and covers revealed

July is the heart of summer in the northern hemisphere, and Marvel Comics is boiling over with new titles and characters coming to the publisher in Marvel's full July 2023 solicitations.

One of the biggest things coming up at Marvel in July is this year's X-Men: Hellfire Gala one-shot , which launches the upcoming 'Fall of X' era for the X-Men comic line, bringing big, ominous changes to the status quo of the mutant nation of Krakoa.

'Fall of X' includes several newly launching titles, including Astonishing Iceman , Uncanny Spider-Man , Dark X-Men, Realm of X , Children of the Vault , and Alpha Flight , all of which put new twists on concepts that have been part of the X-Men line even before the start of the Krakoa era.

At the same time, in another, somewhat darker corner of the Marvel Universe, Moon Knight is expanding into a second title, Moon Knight: City of the Dead, which will introduce the MCU version of the character The Scarlet Scarab into Marvel Comics as the latest character to make the jump back to comics from the screen.

Marvel is also using its July solicits to preview its celebration of the slightly odd milestone of 84 years as a publisher with August's Marvel Age #1000, a one-shot that revives the name of Marvel's classic news magazine about its publications and creators . Rather than a non-fiction mag though, Marvel Age #1000 will feature stories from a variety of creators focusing on characters from throughout Marvel history.

And if you're wondering, the #1000 issue designation is purely cosmetic - there are nowhere near 999 previous issues of Marvel Age - there are actually about 148 issues counting one-shots and specials.

But go ahead and keep reading for a look at some of the biggest highlights from Marvel's July 2023 solicitations followed by... well, everything else! And if you're keen for more, you can always eyeball all of Marvel and DC's recent listings here on our solicitations tab.

Marvel #1000 is clearly the biggest hitter in July's solicitations - a massive one-shot that brings together some truly impressive talent to tell new stories about the world's most famous superheroes and celebrate the publisher's 84th birthday.

But that's not the only big event coming up. As summer approaches, the X-Men line is preparing for the much-teased Fall of X. There's a huge number of Hellfire Gala variant editions out in July, and dotted throughout the books below. I'm particularly into the very cool variant cover for Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8.

My other picks this month are Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua's Red Goblin as well as Steve Orlando and Sara Pichelli's wonderful Scarlet Witch. Making Wanda the hero and teaming her up with Darcy Lewis has made for a book that feels fresh and really fun.

Finally, Fraction and Aja's incredible Hawkeye - one of my favourite runs of any comic, ever - is getting a nifty hardback release. If you haven't read it yet then you're in for a treat.

BLADE #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Bryan Hill (W) • Elena Casagrande (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI

VARIANT COVER BY KAARE ANDREWS • VARIANT COVER BY David Marquez

WINDOWSHADES VARIANT COVER BY TOM REILLY

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

BLOOD RED BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

Marvel’s slickest vampire hunter returns in a brand new ongoing by Bryan Hill (KILLMONGER) and Elena Casagrande (BLACK WIDOW)!

True evil is patient. And a dark, ancient power has been simmering quietly for centuries…and when Blade himself is the one to unknowingly unleash it, Marvel’s entire supernatural underworld will come out of hiding to demand he handle it. Or pay a pound of flesh for his mistakes.

Bloodbaths, blackmail and Blade – you won’t want to miss the explosive first issue of this new volume!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

CAPTAIN AMERICA #750

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, TOCHI ONYEBUCHI, J.M. DEMATTEIS,

GAIL SIMONE, DAN JURGENS, Stephanie Williams & Cody Ziglar (W)

CARMEN CARNERO, R.B. SILVA, DAN JURGENS, DANIEL ACUÑA, Rachael Stott, MARCUS WILLIAMS & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

Design Variant Cover by CARMEN CARNERO

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PÉREZ

MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY CF VILLA

HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY JOHN ROMITA, SR.

VARIANT COVER BY ERNANDA SOUZA • VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

RED, WHITE, AND BLUE VARIANT COVERS BY JOHN CASSADAY ALSO AVAILABLE

SPECIAL ISSUE #750!

THE CAPTAINS AMERICA MOURN THEIR FALLEN!

After the harrowing events of CAPTAIN AMERICA: COLD WAR, the Captains America return home to mourn their fallen – and strive to honor the power of legacy. Plus: The secret origin of Sam Wilson's new shield revealed, and a bold new direction for Sharon Carter!

In honor of 750 issues of CAPTAIN AMERICA, a team of fan-favorite guest writers join forces with superstar artists to spin timeless tales celebrating the epic history of the star-spangled hero! Don't miss this jam-packed oversized issue!

72 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

MARVEL AGE #1000

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, DAN SLOTT, JASON AARON, MARK WAID, RAINBOW ROWELL, RYAN STEGMAN, STEVE MCNIVEN & ARMANDO IANNUCCI (W)

KAARE ANDREWS, MICHAEL ALLRED, PEPE LARRAZ, ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, RYAN STEGMAN, MARGUERITE SAUVAGE, STEVE MCNIVEN & ADAM KUBERT (A)

Cover by GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCIS MANAPUL • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • MARVEL ICON VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRON

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

WRAPAROUND HIDDEN GEM VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

IT’S A CELEBRATION OF THE MARVEL AGE OF COMICS – AND YOU ARE INVITED!

This massive commemorative issue includes contributions from some of the most storied creators in Marvel history, as well as a few surprises, as the classic days of Marvel are explored in depth!

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard! Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel! Rainbow Rowell and Jamie McKelvie explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey! The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio! The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven! And more, more, more! Plus: The ultimate Marvel Value Stamp, #1000! Who or what will it feature?

96 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$9.99

ON SALE IN AUGUST!

MOON KNIGHT: CITY OF THE DEAD #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID PEPOSE (W) • MARCELO FERREIRA (A) • COVER BY ROD REIS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG • VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY CARMEN CARNERO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THE DEBUT OF THE NEW SCARLET SCARAB!

Following the events of Moon Knight #25!

When a young runaway is attacked by a gang of death cultists, he is left barely alive outside the Midnight Mission. But Marc Spector made a vow long ago to defend the travelers of the night…and as long as a spark of life remains, his mission isn’t over yet. Follow Moon Knight on his most harrowing adventure yet, as the Fist of Khonshu journeys far beyond the land of the living – and battles across the mind-bending underworld known as the City of the Dead!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 #1

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • KRIS ANKA, JOSHUA CASSARA, RUSSELL DAUTERMAN,

ADAM KUBERT, PEPE LARRAZ, R.B. SILVA, LUCIANO VECCHIO & MORE! (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO • X-VOTE VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

VIRGIN ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

RETRO ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MASHAL AHMED

HOWARD THE DUCK VARIANT COVER BY TBA

X-MEN 97 VARIANT COVER BY DAN VEESENMEYER

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE!

The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind’s biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!

80 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$8.99

Marvel July 2023 Comic Books

ALIEN #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Declan Shalvey (W)

ANDREA BROCCARDO (A)

Cover by DIKE Ruan

VARIANT COVER BY FRANCESCO MANNA

HOW FAR WOULD YOU SINK, TO SURVIVE?

All hell has broken loose on base. As Xenomorphs swarm the rig – massacring any Weyland-Yutani personnel in sight – Batya makes a plan for an escape. With her research and family at risk, Batya must take a gamble and pursue her last option for salvation.

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY ...$4.99

ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON, AL EWING, DAN SLOTT, JAMES ROBINSON,

NATHAN EDMONDSON, & NICK SPENCER

Penciled by ADRIAN ALPHONA, LEE GARBETT, MICHAEL ALLRED, STEVE PUGH,

PHIL NOTO & RAGS MORALES

Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

Kamala Khan makes her full debut as Ms. Marvel to help usher in a landmark era for Marvel Comics! See the 21st century’s greatest super-hero sensation in action for the first time, against the menace of the Inventor! And fresh chapters begin for a host of other iconic characters as well: Loki embarks on a mission for Asgard! The Silver Surfer and Dawn experience the cosmic rays of Nautikos! A Kree Pursuer and her Special Forces team prepare to invade the Earth! The Black Widow takes on a deadly assignment in Russia! And can Avengers buddy-duo Cannonball and Sunspot keep the Hulk’s power out of A.I.M.’s hands? It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting ALL-NEW MARVEL NOW! POINT ONE #1.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #29

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

VARIANT COVER BY MARCO CHECCHETTO

DISNEY100 CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

DISNEY100 CAPTAIN MARVEL BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT COVER BY GIADA PERISSINOTTO

• Beaten and bloody, with his back against the wall, has Spider-Man finally met his match?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #30

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C) • Variant Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG • Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

Variant Cover by MIKE VOSBURG

• Spidey goes one last round with the new and improved Doc Ock.

• Can his newest ally help turn the tide?

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #31

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS, KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (W)

JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS & MORE! (A)

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

WOMEN OF MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SPECIAL OVER-SIZED ISSUE!

• IT’S THE WEDDING OF THE YEAR! Peter Parker is the best man, and Tombstone is walking the bride down the aisle!

• That’s right – Janice Lincoln and Randy Robertson are tying the knot, and there’s NO WAY all the crime bosses in NYC aren't seeing this as an opportunity to off Tombstone.

• This story sets up our big Spider-Event of Zeb and Johnny’s second year on ASM, and that’s just the HALF of it!

• Also in this issue: bachelor/bachelorette parties, other ASM-story preludes, glimpses of some of the biggest unannounced Spider-projects and extra bonus awesomeness!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE IN AUGUST!

AVENGERS #3

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • C.F. VILLA (A) • Cover by STUART IMMONEN

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DAVID BALDEÓN • VARIANT COVER BY JOSHUA CASSARA

The first Tribulation Event strikes the Earth!

The Avengers fly into action as the Ashen Combine – a collection of the Multiverse’s greatest monsters – descends from the Impossible City to follow their respective appetites. Cityslayers all, pursuing the assassination of metropolitan areas for sport!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

AVENGERS BEYOND #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DEREK LANDY (W) • GREG LAND (A/C)

• New York has fallen.

• The Lost One steps over the broken bodies of heroes and villains alike in his search for the Beyonder, who cowers in the shadows without his powers.

• Outplayed and outmaneuvered, the Avengers have one last chance to snatch desperate victory from the jaws of unimaginable defeat...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

BLACK PANTHER #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EVE L. EWING (W) • CHRIS ALLEN (A) • Cover by TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MATEUS MANHANINI

VARIANT COVER BY MIKE MAYHEW

VARIANT COVER BY Ernanda Souza

Who is the mysterious Beisa?

Delve deeper into Wakanda as we – and T’Challa – have never seen her! No longer in the Golden City, T’Challa goes deep undercover to try to understand the heart of this city that feels it has been forgotten by the Black Panther. And some people aren’t happy with the rumors that the Black Panther has been skulking around Birnin T’Chaka – like the alluring thief Beisa.

Fortunately, some new allies and familiar faces will remind T’Challa that outcast or no, the Black Panther is never completely alone!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CAPTAIN MARVEL: DARK TEMPEST #1 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ann Nocenti (W) • Paolo Villanelli (A) • Cover by Mike McKone

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY C.F. VILLA

CAPTAIN MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

CAPTAIN MARVEL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY DERRICK CHEW

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JEN BARTEL • VARIANT COVER BY R1c0

EARTH’S MIGHTIEST!

After facing off against the Brood with the X-Men and losing someone she holds dear, Carol Danvers needs a break. She’s not about to get it now! A slinky new cosmic threat comes for Earth’s Mightiest, and they know just who to recruit to really wreck Carol’s world – a surprise legacy villain! Join industry legend Ann Nocenti and artist Paolo Villanelli of STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS fame as they take the torch from Kelly Thompson’s record-breaking run and slingshot Captain Marvel from the Harpswell Sound to the far reaches of the galaxy!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

CLOBBERIN’ TIME #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE SKROCE (W) • STEVE SKROCE (A/C)

OGDU FRAIZE’s plan is almost complete, he has reverse engineered

every item of power across the Marvel Universe’s timestream to create the PSYCHOPOMP machine, a device that will steal the creation energy of the nascent GALACTUS and the SENTIENCE of the UNIVERSE at the moment of the BIG BANG. The THING, DOCTOR DOOM and TUVAH TU are an unwilling audience to the universe’s re-making. That is, unless they can get free...

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

COSMIC GHOST RIDER #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • JUANN CABAL (A)

Cover by VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

Cosmic Ghost Rider has been tested like never before as he’s battled his own twisted alter ego across the galaxy. But now, trapped on an isolated moon, he must face off against an entire horde of Cosmic Ghost Riders! Who will be left alive when the moondust settles?! And one character will undergo a shocking transformation as a new force explodes into the Marvel Universe!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

CULT OF CARNAGE: MISERY #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

SABIR PIRZADA (W) • FRANCESCO MORTARINO (A) • Cover by SKAN

Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

LIFE LOST!

All of the symbiotes in Alchemax’s care have been STOLEN, including the FIVE LIFE FOUNDATION SYMBIOTES! Harnessing each of their unique abilities, a mysterious and CLASSIC symbiote villain has started making moves in the chaos of the Summer of Symbiotes. But WHO?! Read and find out!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DANNY KETCH: GHOST RIDER #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

HOWARD MACKIE (W) • DANIEL PICCIOTTO (A) • Cover by BEN HARVEY

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DÁVILA

The Scarecrow is unleashed!

The mysterious Broker has powered up Ghost Rider’s next nemesis, and it’s going to take the combined hellfire of Rider and Johnny Blaze to stop him!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DAREDEVIL #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by JAVIER GARRÓN • Variant Cover by STEPHEN MOONEY

DAREDEVIL IN HELL!

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto are on the last leg of their tour de force through Matt Murdock’s life…and afterlife.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DAREDEVIL & ECHO #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TABOO & B. EARL (W) • PHIL NOTO (A/C)

Variant Cover by ROD REIS

Variant Cover by MARIA WOLF

CHASING GHOSTS!

Demogoblin has awoken a dangerous and violent force beneath the streets of Hell’s Kitchen. Luckily, Daredevil doesn’t only have friends in high places, he’s got them in low ones too – all the way down to HELL! You know ’im, you love ’im and, in this issue, GHOST RIDER makes his presence known!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

DEADPOOL #9

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • LUIGI ZAGARIA (A) • COVER BY MARTIN CÓCCOLO

Variant Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS • Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

AT THE MERCY OF THE HORNED EMPEROR!

Deadpool has been in a lot of tough spots, but this is definitely the first time he’s been captured by an antlered cloud-head person. When we say it like that it seems weird, but this is some real trouble! Can even his new paramour or giant symbiote dog save him?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

DEADPOOL: BADDER BLOOD #2 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ROB LIEFELD & CHAD BOWERS (W) • ROB LIEFELD (A/C) • Variant Cover by ROB LIEFELD

Variant Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

DEADPOOL VS. SHATTERSTORM — AND THAT’S JUST THE BEGINNING!

DEADPOOL thinks he’s pretty good with a sword…but is he good enough to trounce the mysterious blade-brandishing SHATTERSTORM?! Win or lose, will ol’ WADE WILSON have what it takes to navigate the Terrors of KILLEVILLE? And who or what is ARCATA?

Rob Liefeld’s tour-de-force DEADPOOL epic continues with BIG SURPRISES and EPIC ACTION unlike anything else on the stands!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

DOCTOR STRANGE #5

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Jed MacKay (W) • Pasqual Ferry (A) • Cover by Alex Ross

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY DUSTIN NGUYEN • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

DARK WEDDING BELLS RINGING!

Strange and Clea have been invited to an interdimensional wedding. But when the bride is Clea’s own mother, Umar the Unrelenting, it’s not exactly the family event the Stranges want to attend. Especially when the guests are mysteriously being murdered!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE #4 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TABOO & B. EARL & DANIEL KIBBLESMITH (W) • JUAN FERREYRA & CHRIS CROSS (A)

Cover by PATRICK BROWN • Connecting Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS

Variant Cover by SIMONE BIANCHI • Variant Cover by TBA

• DREAM-SPIDER RETURNS! The new spider-character from the hit DEADLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN miniseries returns in her first solo adventure!

• ALSO: What if that radioactive spider we all know and love bit…J. JONAH JAMESON?!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG, PEACH MOMOKO

AND D.J. BRYANT (W)

PEACH MOMOKO, KEN NIIMURA

AND MORE! (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER

BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI

Face front, Venomaniacs, because we’ve got even MORE never-before-seen and ALL-NEW symbiote stories to show you!

• First, Deadpool scribe ALYSSA WONG and revolutionary artist KEN NIIMURA unite to introduce a symbiotic superstar inspired by anime and manga who’s about to take the Multiverse by storm!

• Then industry superstar PEACH MOMOKO is about to make your skin crawl, with a tale of some fearsome flora the likes of which you’ve never seen! Move over, Groot, there’s a NEW plant in the spotlight of the Marvel U, and this one’s a KILLER!

• And lastly! VENOM NOIR! You’ve heard of Spider-Man Noir – now meet his totemic and terrible opposite as this reality’s symbiotic hive gets explored for the very first time!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

EXTREME VENOMVERSE #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KELLY THOMPSON, JORDAN BLUM,

CODY ZIGLAR AND MORE! (W)

GURIHIRU AND MORE! (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY CHRISSIE ZULLO

SYMBIOTE VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER

BY RYAN STEGMAN

VARIANT COVER BY NICK BRADSHAW

THE CONCLUSION TO EXTREME VENOMVERSE!

• Like every issue of the summertime symbiote celebration before it, this one introduces another awesome array of symbiotes!

• FIRST! JEFF THE LAND SHARK GETS VENOMIZED! From the awesome team behind the smash-hit IT’S JEFF! Infinity Comic, Kelly Thompson and Gurihiru!

• THEN! Hope this symbiote’s got a mitt and some bubble gum because it’s getting called up to the MAJOR LEAGUES!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

FALLEN FRIEND #1

ALL WILL BE REVEALED. 5/31/23.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #9

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RYAN NORTH (W) • IVAN FIORELLI (A) • Cover by ALEX ROSS (W)

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI • HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY OSCAR VEGA

• Alicia, Sue and Johnny face off against Ben and Reed – as they battle for the survival of their minds themselves against an alien that can wipe their memories clean!

• But can they survive this brutal onslaught from their friends and lovers, the very people who know them – and their powers – better than anyone else in the universe?

• We’ll all find out together in this Alicia-narrated issue!

• Plus: A meditation on the nature of art itself! And cool fights too!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #16

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Benjamin Percy (W) • Chris Campagna (A) • Cover by BJÖRN Barends

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY GERALD PAREL • VARIANT COVER BY E.M. GIST

Over the years, the same hitchhiker has found Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes and now Johnny Blaze! Join us for this stand-alone tale of terror that threatens the past present, and future of the Ghost Riders…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GROOT #3 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN ABNETT (W) • DAMIAN COUCEIRO (A)

Cover by LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA

Mar-Vell and Yondar have been captured by the monstrous Agz! But there's more to this deadly creature than Groot and his friends realize. Who is he? And why has he razed Groot's homeworld? Find out here!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #4

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

COLLIN KELLY & JACKSON LANZING (W) • KEV WALKER (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by TBA • VARIANT COVER BY RICKIE YAGAWA

Rocket Raccoon is back…and he’s not happy to see the Guardians of the Galaxy! Where has he been all this time? What’s happened to him? Get ready for a Rocket Raccoon you’ve never seen before!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HALLOWS’ EVE #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W)

MICHAEL DOWLING (A/C)

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by BENGAL

• Hallows’ Eve is backed into a corner as her masks are used against her!

• With the playing field evened out, it all comes down to a battle of wit and will.

• Will Eve come out alive?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

HELLCAT #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL (W) • ALEX LINS (A) • Cover by PERE PÉREZ

Patsy has been transformed into…DEMONIC HELLCAT! With her very humanity at stake, can she overcome the powers of darkness that have been unleashed? All is revealed as both the past and the present collide in a final battle that will determine the rest of Hellcat’s future – if she has one!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

I AM IRON MAN #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MUREWA AYODELE (W)

DOTUN AKANDE (A/C)

• An old, forgotten (SILVER AGE) foe returns. They crave the destruction of IRON MAN and the subjugation of EARTH. To defeat them, IRON MAN seeks out help from an unusual place – a superhuman prison.

• Follow IRON MAN on his quest to protect EARTH as he builds a planet-protector cannon, trades brutal blows with SHE-HULK and makes a new friend along the way.

• This episode is set in the current era of Iron Man, is the grand finale and is a love letter to Iron Man fans.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

IMMORTAL X-MEN #13

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Kieron Gillen (W) • Lucas Werneck (A) • Cover by Mark Brooks

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY JAN BAZALDUA

QUIET COUNCIL VARIANT COVER BY PHIL NOTO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO • VARIANT COVER BY NABETSE ZITRO

LISTEN CLOSELY.

Time is running out. Fall is here. Doug Ramsey is the voice of Krakoa. It's time for Krakoa to speak.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #2

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) • NIC KLEIN (A/C)

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH • VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Mother of Horrors demands her freedom! And in order to make it happen, her most dutiful servant – a terrifying monstrosity who calls herself the Eldest – seeks to reclaim that wayward son of monsters: the Hulk himself. Now every eldritch horror and primordial being has its eyes set on the Jade Giant!

Meanwhile, on their path to peace and isolation, Banner and his new friend Charlie find themselves forced to pass through an abandoned coal mining town…but when night falls, the term “ghost town” takes on a terrifying new meaning.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #180 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by LEN WEIN

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE

Cover by HERB TRIMPE

The first appearance of Wolverine! A titanic two-part saga begins right here as the Hulk heads to the Great White North, where a great white beast awaits: the Wendigo! It’s a monster mash of epic proportions – and just when things couldn’t get any wilder, the mysterious Weapon X is unleashed…and the Hulk and the Wendigo must try their luck against the Wolverine! In this initial chapter of the collector’s-item clash of titans, readers got their first glimpse of the diminutive Canadian hero destined to become the most popular X-Man of all! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #180.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

INCREDIBLE HULK #181 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by LEN WEIN

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE

Cover by HERB TRIMPE

The issue that introduced an icon! Just when you thought a battle between the Incredible Hulk and the Wendigo couldn’t get any more ferocious, the Wolverine crashes the party! It’s the first feature-length appearance of the world’s first and greatest Canadian super hero, who would soon go on to become arguably the most popular and successful member of the X-Men! Encounter the Wolverine for the first time all over again in an action-packed throwdown that establishes a rivalry for the ages between the Jade Giant and the Best There Is! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #181.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #8

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Juan Frigeri (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

Connecting Variant Cover by BOB LAYTON

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ • Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by JUNGGEUN YOON • Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by TBA

HELLFIRE GALA TIE-IN!

As the X-Men throw their latest Hellfire Gala, Iron Man has to contend with the new Stark Sentinels flying through New York! Can Tony stop these mutant-hunting machines alone? Guest-starring Emma Frost!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

LOKI #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN WATTERS (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • Cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Variant Cover by AKA • Variant Cover by Matteo Lolli

The past can never just stay buried, can it?

Loki’s turn at playing “good guy” has been interrupted by the resurgence of relics from his nefarious past. Now that he’s set sail on his ship made of fingernails, he tracks the first of these to the destroyed Nidavellir – where the relic has been crafted into a devastatingly powerful weapon that the dwarves are warring over. And as a bonus: A pair of unexpected Marvel fan-favorites appear to clean up past Loki’s mess!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

MARVEL ZERO

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS, AL EWING, GERRY DUGGAN, JONATHAN HICKMAN (W)

PATRICK GLEASON, CAFU, JOSH CASSARA, JAVIER GARRON, VALERIO SCHITI, BRYAN HITCH (A) COVER A BY PATRICK GLEASON • COVER B BY DAVID MARQUEZ

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY JAVIER GARRÓN • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK GLEASON

• A deluxe edition collecting Marvel’s GOLD 2023 FREE COMIC BOOK DAY titles! This giant-sized issue is jam packed with entry points into the biggest comic storylines of the year and bursting with never-before-seen bonus material including preview art, design sketches, and more!

• Spidey faces a new villain as a classic villain returns in a story that sets the stage for the next explosive year of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN!

• A shocking story reveals how Venom fits into the history of the Marvel Universe and leads into the next huge epic coming to VENOM!

• FALL OF X looms over this year’s HELLFIRE GALA! A new threat to mutantkind emerges—one with a very familiar visage!

• And with the world in disarray, the moment calls for a new alliance between the X-Men and Aveners—the all-new UNCANNY AVENGERS!

• PLUS! Preview JONATHAN HICKMAN’S two new Marvel projects, ULTIMATE INVASION with Bryan Hitch and GODS with Valerio Schiti!

48 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$6.99

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #8

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CODY ZIGLAR (W) • FEDERICO VICENTINI (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by JIM CHEUNG • Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by BERNARD CHANG

MILES BATTLES THE HOBGOBLIN!

SPIDER-MAN, A.K.A. MILES MORALES, has a target on his spider-symbol’d back. The most dangerous super-villains in NYC keep coming at him – hard. First RABBLE, then CLETUS KASADY and now…THE HOBGOBLIN is back and more dangerous than ever, and he’s got his glider aimed squarely at Miles! How could this get any worse for Spidey? Well…Hobgoblin might not be the ONLY thing Miles needs to worry about…

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

MOON KNIGHT #25

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JED MACKAY (W) • ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO, ALESSANDRO VITTI

& PARTHA PRATIM (A) • Cover by STEVE MCNIVEN

VARIANT COVER BY STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER STANLEY “ARTGERM” LAU

VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY FRANK MILLER

VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GARY FRANK

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY W. SCOTT FORBES

NEGATIVE SPACE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

MOON KNIGHT’S PAST AND PRESENT COLLIDE, LEADING INTO HIS FIRST EVENT SERIES!

The past comes back to bedevil Moon Knight as he pursues his latest enemy, someone once familiar and new. From grim New York nights to the blazing sun of Alexandria days, Moon Knight hunts for answers among the graves of Hart Island while haunted by the last mission of the Karnak Cowboys, a mercenary crew counting among its members Marc Spector, Jean-Paul Duchamp, Robert Plesko...and Layla El-Faouly.

PLUS: A CLASSIC MOON KNIGHT STORY FROM THE PAST BY DOUG MOENCH AND BILL SIENKIEWICZ!

96 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99

NEW MUTANTS LETHAL LEGION #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Charlie Jane Anders (W) • Enid Balám (A) Cover by JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

DANGER! BATTERY OVERLOAD!

The New Mutants’ plan to take down Count Nefaria has epically failed, and as a result, he’s more powerful than ever! But there’s no time for Escapade and her teammates to lick their wounds – Nefaria and his diabolical Lethal Legion have set their sights on a convention center in Midtown New York to make hundreds of humans the Count’s personal batteries! Will our ragtag team of well-meaning misfits be able to finally complete the perfect heist and stop Nefaria from gaining almost unlimited power? Find out in this final issue!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

PLANET OF THE APES #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID F. WALKER (W) • DAVE WACHTER (A) • Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by JOHN GIANG

THE DIE HAS BEEN THROWN!

Juliana must guide the apes on an 865-mile trek from New York City to the CDC in Atlanta, Georgia. The road will be long and treacherous with the Exercitus Viri not far behind, blinded by bloodthirsty rage. Will Juliana be able to get all the apes to safety and potentially usher in humanity’s salvation? Or will the path to hope lead to a dead end strewn with blood and death?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

PREDATOR #5

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Ed Brisson (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A)

Cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli

Variant Cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

THERE’S NO GLORY IN LOSING THE GAME!

It’s the final showdown. The group of humans are officially divided and entangled in the ultimate hunt…against each other. There’s no doubt that it’s going to be a bloodbath, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who will make it out alive, gain possession of the Sandpiper and, ultimately, salvation. But there’s a Predator lurking on the ship, so whoever survives will have to go head-to-head against one of the galaxy’s most deadly hunters. Find out the fate of your favorite characters in the action-packed conclusion to Ed Brisson and Netho Diaz’s “The Preserve” story arc!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY ...$3.99

RED GOBLIN #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX PAKNADEL (W) • JAN BAZALDUA (A) • Cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Connecting Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

Venom The Other Variant Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

“NATURE VS. NURTURE” BEGINS!

CARNAGE REIGNS may be over, but Normie Osborn and the Rascal symbiote’s problems are only just beginning! For weeks, Normie’s pacified the symbiote and managed to keep the rabid killing machine inside it under control. But in this issue, Normie learns that you can’t fight nature…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

ROGUE & GAMBIT #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Stephanie Phillips (W)

Carlos GÓMEZ (A)

Cover by Steve Morris

THE POWERS THAT BREAK!

The Power Broker emerges from the shadows to make the deal of a lifetime! Selling was always risky business, but with an asset like Rogue in his Rolodex, the payoff is worth it. Only, Anna Marie isn’t one who can be controlled. And while Gambit knows her sweet side…the rest of her can be mighty mean. Rogue crosses a line she can’t uncross in a shocking twist that will have repercussions across all Krakoa!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SCARLET WITCH #6

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

STEVE ORLANDO (W) • LORENZO TAMMETTA & SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • Homage Variant Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO • Variant Cover by BETSY COLA

FAMILY MATTERS!

Wanda’s loyalties are tested when an enemy of the Kree/Skrull Empire falls through the Last Door desperate for help avenging their fallen comrades. Will Wanda honor the commitment she made to helping those in need – whoever they are – or will her love for her son Wiccan and his husband, Hulkling, triumph over all?

PLUS: A familiar figure appears at Wanda’s shop…and it seems rumors of his death have been greatly exaggerated. But does he come as friend or foe?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SHE-HULK #15

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAINBOW ROWELL (W)

ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

Cover by JEN BARTEL

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Virgin Variant Cover

by GEORGE PÉREZ

Variant Cover by JEFF DEKAL

• Scoundrel pushes She-Hulk to the limit in her final push to save all of NYC from her newest rogue!

• Meanwhile, the Fight Club has their hands full taking on an alien horde!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SILK #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EMILY KIM (W) • IG GUARA (A)

Cover by DAVE JOHNSON

Marvel Icon Variant Cover

by JAVIER GARRÓN

Variant Cover by Nayoung Wooh

SILK HITS THE HIGH SEAS!

• Still trapped inside a dreamscape, Silk embarks on a swashbuckling escapade!

• But a pirate’s life is full of danger, and Silk is running out of time to find an escape.

• Luckily she has friends on the outside who can help, including Wong, the right hand of the Sorcerer Supreme!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

EMILY KIM (W) • KEI ZAMA (A)

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

DESIGN VARIANT COVER

BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

VARIANT COVER BY GREG LAND

VIRGIN VAIRANT COVER BY GREG LAND

GRIEF & REVENGE!

Doctor Lyla Bennett’s revenge against all Gwens is complete! What does this mean for our very own Ghost-Spider and her clones? Don’t miss the chilling finale of Gwen’s clone-tastic story, one that will change Spider-Gwen as we know her!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN #10

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAN SLOTT (W) • MARK BAGLEY (A/C) • Variant Cover by TBA

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT BY STEPHANIE HANS

SPIDER-MAN VS. ELECTRO - NO HOLDS BARRED!

• The web-slinger and the Emperor of Electricity have both leveled up since they last faced each other, and one really wants to kill the other.

• Plus, Norman Osborn does something that may end his new amicable relationship with Spider-Man.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

SPIDER-MAN: INDIA #2 (OF 4)

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NIKESH SHUKLA (W) • ABHISHEK MALSUNI (A) Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Variant Cover by DOALY

A NEW LIZARD HATCHES!

Pavitr Prabhakar survived “The End of the Spider-Verse” and has returned to his own universe’s Mumbai only to find that a brilliant scientist’s dangerous experiment has gone terribly wrong! A new LIZARD threatens all of Mumbai, with its new and terrifying abilities that could make it the most powerful version yet! Pavitr is the city’s only hope…but victory will come at a cost – one Pavitr may not be ready for!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS #36

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • COVER BY STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Action Figure Variant Cover by JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

DISASTER LOOMS FOR THE REBEL ALLIANCE!

• With the discovery that the Empire is building a second DEATH STAR, the Rebels are on the verge of despair.

• But LEIA ORGANA has devised an impossible mission to remind both the Rebels and the galaxy how to hope.

• It’s the FALCON’s time to shine, as the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy flies into the belly of the beast!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: BOUNTY HUNTERS #36

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ETHAN SACKS (W) • LAN MEDINA (A) • Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Boba Fett & Death Stick Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

BOBA FETT: MARKED FOR DEATH!

• THE BLACK SUN SYNDICATE wants BOBA FETT’S HEAD!

• But the new team of BOUNTY HUNTERS has something to say about that!

• Featuring DURGE, BOSSK, 4-LOM, ZUCKUSS, DEATHSTICK, VALANCE, KHEL and T’ONGA!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARK DROIDS #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • LUKE ROSS (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG

ACTION FIGURE VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

SCOURGED VARIANT COVER BY RACHAEL STOTT

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

“SCOURGE OF THE DROIDS!“ A STAR WARS EPIC LIKE YOU’VE NEVER SEEN BEFORE!

• Who or what is THE SCOURGE, and why is no droid safe?

• As a corruption spreads from one droid to the next THE REBELLION and THE EMPIRE face chaos!

• What role does AJAX SIGMA play in all of this? And whose side is he on?

• Find out when horror comes to a galaxy far, far away!

Charles Soule continues his legendary run on STAR WARS with the most ambitious event in STAR WARS comics history! Joined by his WAR OF THE BOUNTY HUNTERS collaborator Luke Ross, the superstar team carves a new path for the future!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

ON SALE IN AUGUST!

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER #36

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GREG PAK (W) • RAFFAELE IENCO (A) • Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Classic Trade Dress Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio

DEATH BY DROID!

• With his Force powers still out of control, Darth Vader’s more powerful and vulnerable than ever before...

• Which makes this the perfect time for him to be BETRAYED by one of his most trusted associates (and astoundingly, it’s not APHRA or OCHI)!

• Featuring the return of TRIPLE-ZERO and BEE TEE – and the deadliest team up of droids Vader has ever faced!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER - BLACK, WHITE AND RED #4

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JASON AARON, STEVE ORLANDO, FRANK TIERI (W)

LEONARD KIRK, PAUL DAVIDSON, DANNY EARLS (A)

COVER BY TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVER BY TONY DANIEL

VARIANT COVER BY KEVIN EASTMAN

TRAPPED ON THE FROZEN PLANET HOTH!

• FRANK TIERI sends VADER to HOTH.

• STEVE ORLANDO goes cerebral with THE CORRUPTION OF DARTH VADER’S MIND!

• PLUS: The Final Chapter of JASON AARON & LEONARD KIRK’s dark tales!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: DOCTOR APHRA #34

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALYSSA WONG (W) • MINKYU JUNG (A)

COVER BY JUNGGEUN YOON

Return of the Jedi 40th Anniversary Variant Cover by CHRIS SPROUSE

Classic Trade Dress Variant

Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Variant Cover by KYLE HOTZ

ENTER THE STARWEIRD!

• Long ago, Jedi Masters SHAAK TI and AAYLA SECURA sealed away a GREAT AND TERRIBLE POWER...

• ...a horrifying, ancient creature that RESONATES WITH THE FORCE...

• ...and DOCTOR APHRA and LUKE SKYWALKER have just released it!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN SEASON 2 #2

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RODNEY BARNES (W) • STEVEN CUMMINGS (A) • Cover by DIKE RUAN

Variant Cover by CASPAR WIJNGAARD • Variant Cover by JERRY ORDWAY

Concept Art Variant Cover Also Available

THE PASSENGER!

• The Mandalorian must ferry a passenger with precious cargo on a dangerous journey.

• STEVEN CUMMINGS (CRIMSON REIGN, HIDDEN EMPIRE) joins RODNEY BARNES for issue #2 of this galaxy-spanning series!

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI – THE REBELLION #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ALEX SEGURA (W) • MATT HORAK (A)

Cover by RYAN BROWN

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER

BY LEE GARBETT

VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS

VARIANT COVER BY TERRY DODSON

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

MON MOTHMA MUST DIE!

• ADMIRAL ACKBAR is the only one with the knowledge of THE EMPIRE’s plans to kill Mon Mothma.

• Enter POE DAMERON’s parents, SHARA BEY and KES DAMERON, to thwart the threat!

• But do they have what it takes to take down the unknown assassin in time?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99

STAR WARS: YODA #9

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W)

ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO (A)

Cover by PHIL NOTO

Variant Cover by LEE GARBETT

Variant Cover by SALVADOR LARROCA

WELL, HELLO THERE…

• The MEGADROID is on the march! And only Jedi Master YODA and ANAKIN SKYWALKER can stop it.

•But what is the lesson Yoda is trying to impart on young Skywalker?

•Guest-starring: OBI-WAN KENOBI!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

STORM #3 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ANN NOCENTI (W) • SID KOTIAN (A) • Cover by ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

THE X-MEN VS. BLOWBACK!

The X-MEN are alerted to BLOWBACK’S presence, and the classic team of WOLVERINE, ROGUE, COLOSSUS, NIGHTCRAWLER and KITTY PRYDE show up to quell the threat! But does STORM still fit on the team, and will her powers save the day…or doom the mutants?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THOR ANNUAL #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JACKSON LANZING & COLLIN KELLY (W) • Ibraim Roberson (A) • Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Women of Marvel Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ • Virgin Variant Cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

Hellfire GALA Variant Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

Enter…MYTHOS!

When M.O.D.O.K. – fueled by revenge and a refusal to ever again be someone else’s pawn – seizes control of all of the Ten Realms but Asgard, Thor the All-Father must step in and regain control of the Ten Realms and the World Tree. But M.O.D.O.K.'s new, cosmic power proves to be a greater threat than Thor could imagine, and he’ll need the inspiration of some beloved friends from Midgard to reclaim his realms and his awesome power.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • BRYAN HITCH (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY LUCAS WERNECK

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

The Maker plans to make sure Earth’s Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be…

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

VENOM #22

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AL EWING (W) • RAMON F. BACHS (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

Hellfire Gala Variant by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant cover by MIKE VOSBURG • Variant cover by BJÖRN BARENDS

Venom The Other Variant by RYAN STEGMAN

BLAST IN THE PAST!

For months, Eddie Brock’s consciousness has been displaced in time! You’ve seen what happens when he’s flung himself to the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! Face to face with the mysterious FLEXO in the past, the part symbiotes have played in the Marvel U will take a surprising and new turn!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM #23

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TORUNN GRØNBEKK (W) • Ken Lashley (A) • Cover by BRYAN HITCH

VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY GEORGE PEREZ

VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY

VARIANT COVER BY JIM CHEUNG • CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

VENOM THE OTHER VARIANT COVER BY RYAN STEGMAN • VARIANT COVER BY RYAN BROWN

SPOILER VARIANT COVER BY KEN LASHLEY • HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN

A NEW VISION OF TOXIN!

Toxin is the offspring of the most dangerous symbiote in the history of the Marvel Universe: CARNAGE. But while Carnage and Cletus Kasady are separated and both devising machinations and plans of cosmic bloodshed and conquest, what has its progeny been doing? And will Dylan Brock or the Venom symbiote survive when they come face to face with this latest terrifying Toxin?!

PLUS: Toxin isn’t the only symbiote in this story who’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen! The symbiote family is about to grow a little larger… and what’s coming will change the continuing saga of the symbiotes FOREVER!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

VENOM: LETHAL PROTECTOR II #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

DAVID MICHELINIE (W) • FARID KARAMI (A) • Cover by PHILIP TAN

VENOM FACES A DOOMSDAY SCENARIO!

VENOM and SILVER SABLE’s final battle with the most dangerous foes they’ve ever fought reaches its climax, and they better win – because the fate of the entire world is on the line. It’s a battle that will change them forever, but little do they know that the real fight is about to begin…for DOOM has sprung his nefarious trap. His prize? The Venom symbiote itself!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WARLOCK: REBIRTH #4 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RON MARZ (W) • RON LIM (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY DAN JURGENS

It’s Warlock vs. Warlock! But will Adam emerge victorious? Or will Eve reign supreme as the new Warlock of the cosmos!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

WEB OF CARNAGE #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

RAM V & TBA (W) • FRANCESCO MANNA (A) • Cover by KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY PHILIP TAN • VARIANT COVER BY KENDRICK “KUNKKA” LIM

VARIANT COVER BY SALVADOR LARROCA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CARNAGE SHALL INHERIT THE EARTH!

As Cletus Kasady exacts his vengeance on an unsuspecting city and CARNAGE REIGNS across the Marvel Universe, THE CARNAGE SYMBIOTE remains left to its own devices, adrift among the stars. With its purpose renewed after the DEATH OF THE VENOMVERSE, Carnage has scant few hurdles between it and a glorious ascension to the throne of the King in Black…and the first is named MORLUN.

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

WHAT IF...? DARK: LOKI #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WALTER SIMONSON (W) • Scot Eaton (A) • Cover by Walter Simonson

Variant Cover by GABRIELE DELL’OTTO • Variant Cover by TBA

Walter Simonson returns to his illustrious run on THOR…but this time, Loki’s in charge! A tale of one of Asgard’s worst days – and one of Loki’s best.

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WHAT IF...? DARK: SPIDER-GWEN #1

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY CONWAY & JODY HOUSER (W) • Ramon Bachs (A) • COVER BY GREG LAND

VARIANT COVER BY MARC ASPINALL

VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ROSE BESCH

• Spider-Legend Gerry Conway returns to his most famous Spider-Story for this WHAT IF along with co-writer Jody Houser!

• WHAT IF Gwen Stacy didn’t die on the bridge that day, but Spider-Man DID?!

• ‘Nuff said, I presume!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

WOLVERINE #35

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JUAN JOSÉ RYP (A)

Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Variant Cover by John Giang

Hellfire GALA Variant Cover

by MAHMUD ASRAR

WEAPONS OF X CONCLUSION!

WOLVERINE. BEAST. Only one of ’em’s left standing after these CLONE WARS. And it ain’t no clone.

The brutal finale of Wolverine’s CLONE SAGA sets the stage for LOGAN’s next journey and presages things to come for KRAKOA!

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY ...$3.99

X-23: DEADLY REGENESIS #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ERICA SCHULTZ (W) • EDGAR SALAZAR (A)

Cover by KALMAN ANDRASOFSZKY

KINGPIN WANTS HIS MONEY BACK!

LAURA KINNEY has done terrible things in her time as an assassin for the Facility. And now that past comes back to haunt her with a vengeance! With HAYMAKER on one side, KINGPIN on the other and KIMURA orchestrating the nightmare, the woman once known as X-23 will have to bring all her fighting skills and mutant power to bear if she’s to survive this deadly convergence of enemies!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

THE X-CELLENT #5 (OF 5)

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

PETER MILLIGAN (W) • MICHAEL ALLRED (A/C)

All hail your new god, Zeitgeist! With his new powers and zealots at his side, the X-Statix don’t stand a chance! But an old friend is about to shake up the status quo… Don’t miss the dramatic finale of these superstar heroes!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-FORCE #42

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • PAUL DAVIDSON (A)

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

Variant Cover by JAMES STOKOE

Hellfire GALA Variant Cover by CARLOS GÓMEZ

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by NIC KLEIN

THE GHOST CALENDARS!

BEAST’s epic long game plays out in the only way it could – with NIMROD’S ultimate plan successful, HANK McCOY survives and thrives! But what will this mean for mutantkind, and does X-FORCE still have time to stop it?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$3.99

X-MEN #24

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • Joshua Cassara (A/C)

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY ELENA CASAGRANDE

CORNER BOX VARIANT COVER BY MARK BROOKS

TRADING CARD VARIANT COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

POGG UR-POGG FOR HIRE!

Hired for the dirtiest of jobs, a deadly mercenary comes crashing into the X-Men right at their most vulnerable moment! But not just any mercenary – finally, the breakout fan-favorite from X OF SWORDS, Pogg Ur-Pogg, returns!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

X-MEN #101 FACSIMILE EDITION

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHRIS CLAREMONT

Penciled by DAVE COCKRUM

Cover by DAVE COCKRUM

Like a Phoenix, from the ashes! This momentous issue kicked off the most shocking X-Men epic of all: the Phoenix Saga! As Jean Grey uses the full extent of her telekinetic powers in an attempt to safely guide a space shuttle containing her fellow X-Men back to Earth, the craft splashes down in Jamaica Bay. But when its passengers surface from the depths, where is Jean? As the anguished X-Men fear she may have perished in the crash, suddenly a dazzling redhead in a bold new costume rises out of the waves. She is fire and life incarnate – she is Phoenix! And nothing will ever be the same for the X-Men – or for Jean! It’s one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting X-MEN (1963) #101.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

X-MEN: BEFORE THE FALL - SINISTER FOUR #1

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

KIERON GILLEN (W) • PACO MEDINA (A) • Cover by LUCAS WERNECK

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY MARTIN COCCOLO

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY MICHELE BANDINI • VARIANT COVER BY RAFAEL DE LA TORRE

FALL OF X IS COMING!

As the nineteenth century drew to a close, the dying Nathaniel Essex unleashed four clones of himself into the world. They've been haunting it ever since, while lurking in the shadows. We know what Sinister has been up to. What about the others? In this issue, we delve into their past...and discover their latest atrocity. When they start to...date?

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN: DAYS OF FUTURE PAST – DOOMSDAY #1 (OF 4)

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

MARC GUGGENHEIM (W) • MANUEL GARCIA (A) • Cover by GEOFF SHAW

Stormbreakers Variant Cover by CHRIS ALLEN

Hellfire Gala Variant Cover by Erica D'Urso• HomageR variant cover by Rob Liefeld

Variant Cover by MICO SUAYAN • Variant Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

THE CATACLYSM THAT LEADS TO THE X-MEN’S DYSTOPIC FUTURE!

Return to the future in a tale that reveals the events leading up to the timeless original DAYS OF FUTURE PAST story that’s inspired spin-offs, films and more!

In a world where mutants are more than simply hated and feared, but not yet SLAIN and APPREHENDED, the assassination of Senator Kelly comes to pass, bringing with it the Mutant Control Act and SENTINELS on every corner. But with mutantkind on the back foot, what lengths will KATE PRYDE, WOLVERINE, COLOSSUS, STORM, BANSHEE, ANGEL, CYCLOPS, PROFESSOR X and the rest of the X-MEN go to in order to find some way to survive? And what scheme of MAGNETO will bring about their ultimate DOOMSDAY?

Witness the thirty-year descent into the dystopic future, replete with the previously untold deaths of key mutant characters, as we flesh out one of the most celebrated X-MEN timelines in its own series for the first time!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

X-MEN RED #13

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Al Ewing (W) • Jacopo Camagni (A) • Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

STORMBREAKERS VARIANT COVER BY FEDERICO VICENTINI

HELLFIRE GALA VARIANT COVER BY JAMIE MCKELVIE • VARIANT COVER BY NATACHA BUSTOS

SHE'S BACK!

Genesis once again walks the island she ruled for millennia – with the Annihilation Staff in her hand. But what is in her heart? Is the return of the Mother of Arakko to be celebrated – or feared? As the Fall of X closes in, the Great Ring must decide...or risk their own fall from grace.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Marvel July 2023-Solicited Collections

AVENGERS: THE KANG DYNASTY TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Written by KURT BUSIEK

Penciled by ALAN DAVIS, MANUEL GARCIA,

KIERON DWYER, BRENT ANDERSON, IVAN REIS

& PATCH ZIRCHER

Cover by ALAN DAVIS

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 2023

Kang’s ultimate triumph! The time-traveling warlord called Kang the Conqueror returns – and this time he plans to enslave all of Earth! The only thing standing in his way is its mightiest heroes! Time and time again, Kang has been a thorn in the Avengers’ side. But now, the Conqueror has gathered all his vast legions from multiple eras to conquer the present once and for all! Can an expanded roster of Avengers – including returning members and new recruits – wage worldwide war and hold back the colossal forces arrayed against them? Or will they face defeat and subjugation beneath Kang’s merciless boot?! Kurt Busiek, one of the most celebrated AVENGERS writers of all time, crafts an epic clash between the heroes and their most dangerous foe! Collecting AVENGERS (1998) #41-55 and material from AVENGERS ANNUAL 2001.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95190-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THE GATHERING TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #25 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by BOB HARRAS, GLENN HERDLING, JOEY CAVALIERI, ROY THOMAS, FABIAN NICIEZA, SCOTT LOBDELL & MORE

Penciled by JIM HALL, STEVE EPTING, GEOF ISHERWOOD, MIKE GUSTOVICH, GRANT MIEHM, JOHN BUSCEMA,

ANDY KUBERT, DAVE ROSS, JOHN ROMITA JR. & MORE

Cover by STEVE EPTING

Blood ties and betrayal! As the epic saga of the Gatherers approaches its climax, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes collide with the Children of the Atom! When Acolytes leader Fabian Cortez kidnaps Luna, daughter of Quicksilver and Crystal, as part of his power struggle with Exodus, the Avengers are drawn into a Genoshan civil war alongside the X-Men! Then, the Avengers face Ghaur and the Deviants! But nothing can prepare them for the shocking truth about the scheming Proctor and his multiversal Gatherers! What will the explosive climax of Proctor’s interdimensional plan mean for Black Knight and the volatile Eternal Sersi? Plus: What feelings stir within the Vision? And the immortal Hercules is targeted for death! Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #367-377 and ANNUAL #23, X-MEN (1991) #26, AVENGERS WEST COAST #101, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #307, and AVENGERS LOG #1.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95367-6

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

AVENGERS EPIC COLLECTION: THIS BEACHHEAD EARTH TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

NEW PRINTING!

Volume #5 in the Avengers Epic Collections

Written by ROY THOMAS with HARLAN ELLISON

Penciled by JOHN BUSCEMA, SAL BUSCEMA & NEAL ADAMS with FRANK GIACOIA, HERB TRIMPE & SAM GRAINGER

Cover by JOHN BUSCEMA

Roy Thomas’ epic run continues with the origin of the Black Panther, the debut of the Lady Liberators, the return of the Squadron Sinister and the all-time classic Kree/Skrull War! Caught in a cosmic crossfire, Earth has become the staging ground for a conflict of star-spanning proportions! Two eternal intergalactic enemies – the merciless Kree and the shape-shifting Skrulls – have gone to war, and our planet is situated on the front lines! Can Earth’s Mightiest Heroes bring about an end to the fighting before humanity becomes a casualty of war? And what good are even a dozen super-powered champions against the vast military machines of two of the greatest empires in the cosmos? Collecting AVENGERS (1963) #77-97 and INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #140.

504 PGS./Rated T …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95052-1

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by J. HOLTHAM

Penciled by SEAN DAMIEN HILL & ALBERTO FOCHE

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

The X-Men like you’ve never seen them before! Krakoa is an island paradise, and it’s a vulnerable one – but not with Lucas Bishop on the case! Armor, Surge, Cam Long, Aura Charles, Amass – these are his students. Their course objective: Get strong. Defend the island. Keep mutantkind safe. Their first lesson? How to fail! And they’ll do it in spectacular Marvel fashion. But what does any of that have to do with an all-Black X-Men team? And what’s a Bishop story without time travel? Shunted to a strange future, Lucas discovers familiar faces who will permanently alter his worldview. Meanwhile, his students are in danger – and not just of failing his course! Aided by shocking allies, the anti-mutant organization Orchis has finally found a way onto Krakoa. Is this the end of the island? Collecting BISHOP: WAR COLLEGE #1-5.

144 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94805-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

BLADE: THE EARLY YEARS OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

WILKINS COVER

Written by MARV WOLFMAN with CHRIS CLAREMONT, STEVE GERBER, ROGER STERN & MARC MCLAURIN

Penciled by GENE COLAN with TONY DEZUNIGA, RICO RIVAL, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, DAN GREEN,

STEVE LEIALOHA & MALCOLM DAVIS

Covers by DAVE WILKINS, GIL KANE & GRAY MORROW

Blade hit the comics scene in the 1970s — a time when horror movies were all the rage and Black cinema was introducing bold new action heroes who defied authority. Blade immediately changed the stakes of Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan’s TOMB OF DRACULA, bringing a sense of unstoppable determination as he pursued Deacon Frost, the vampire who killed his mother. And if a few other vampires died along the way, all the better! This Omnibus collects, for the first time, Blade’s complete early adventures: from his influential role in TOMB OF DRACULA to his 1970s solo stories and his climactic battle against Dracula alongside Doctor Strange! Collecting TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #10, #12-14, #24, #30, #41-43, #45, #51, #53 and #58; MARVEL PREVIEW #3; FEAR #24; and DOCTOR STRANGE (1974) #61-62 and #67 — plus material from TOMB OF DRACULA (1972) #17-19, #21, #44, #46-50 and #52; VAMPIRE TALES #8-9; MARVEL PREVIEW #8; and MARVEL COMICS PRESENTS (1988) #64.

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95023-1

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

KANE COVER [DM ONLY]

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95244-0

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

MORROW COVER [DM ONLY]

472 PGS./Parental Advisory …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95024-8

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CAPTAIN MARVEL VOL. 10: REVENGE OF THE BROOD PART 2 TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by KELLY THOMPSON

Penciled by SERGIO DÁVILA, JAVIER PINA & MORE

Cover by JUAN FRIGERI

Higher, further, faster — to the very end! Kelly Thompson leaves her final, indelible fingerprints on Earth’s Mightiest Hero! Captain Marvel, Spider-Woman, Hazmat and the X-Men embarked on a mission to find Rogue and rescue Binary. But now, overwhelmed and trapped in the alien Brood’s backyard, Carol and her team are forced to sacrifice one of their own. The Brood let Carol through their clutches once before and created one of their worst enemies. They won’t make that mistake again! But what the experience unlocked the first time helped make Carol the Captain Marvel she is today. What will it unlock this time?! You just can’t miss the shocking conclusion of Thompson’s record-breaking run! Collecting CAPTAIN MARVEL (2019) #47-50.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94763-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by CHARLES SOULE, LEONARDO ROMERO, DECLAN SHALVEY, PETER DAVID, AL EWING, GREG SMALLWOOD, ANN NOCENTI, PAUL AZACETA, DAVID PEPOSE, MATTHEW ROSENBERG, PEACH MOMOKO & KEVIN EASTMAN

Penciled by MARK BAGLEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, SIMONE D’ARMINI, GREG LAND, ROD REIS,

GREG SMALLWOOD, FEDERICO SABBATINI, PAUL AZACETA, DANILO BEYRUTH, ALBERTO ALBURQUERQUE, PEACH MOMOKO & KEVIN EASTMAN

Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

Elektra walks the line between good and evil — with style! It’s an undisputed fact: Trained by both the vicious Hand and the benevolent Chaste, Elektra Natchios is the best assassin in the Marvel Universe! And a murderers’ row of all-star Marvel creators are here to present the proof, in glorious black and white…with lashings of blood! A dozen astonishing tales set throughout her long and lethal life illustrate her fighting skills, ninja training and sheer determination! From the mean streets of Hell’s Kitchen to the seedy back alleys of Madripoor — and even farther afield — prepare to see Elektra in a whole new light…taking on ninja, vampires and worse! Collecting ELEKTRA: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD #1-4.

136 PGS./Parental Advisory …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-93269-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

FANTASTIC FOUR EPIC COLLECTION: THE CRUSADER SYNDROME TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #9 in the Fantastic Four Epic Collections

Written by GERRY CONWAY & ROY THOMAS with LEN WEIN, MARV WOLFMAN, CHRIS CLAREMONT,

TONY ISABELLA & STEVE ENGLEHART

Penciled by RICH BUCKLER, JOHN BUSCEMA & GEORGE PÉREZ with BOB BROWN & SAL BUSCEMA

Cover by RICH BUCKLER

FANTASTIC FOUR stands tall as one of the greatest super-hero series of all time – and it certainly didn’t get there by doing the same old, same old! In this Epic Collection, the strained relationship of Reed and Sue Richards takes a turn for the worse. Sue joins Namor in an invasion of New York City – and the Frightful Four pile on, too! Then, the Femizons and Mahkizmo the Nuclear Man begin a battle of the sexes. Next, the Silver Surfer returns – with a vengeance! The Machiavellian Doctor Doom has captured the Surfer’s beloved Shalla Bal and used her to turn him against the Fantastic Four! Giant-Size adventures and a royal wedding round it out as the FF prove that nothing is stronger than the bonds of family! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (1961) #147-167, GIANT-SIZE FANTASTIC FOUR #2-4 and AVENGERS (1963) #127.

512 PGS./Rated T …$49.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94875-7

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

HAWKEYE BY FRACTION & AJA OMNIBUS HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AJA COVER

NEW PRINTING!

Written by MATT FRACTION

Penciled by DAVID AJA, JAVIER PULIDO, STEVE LIEBER, JESSE HAMM, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, ANNIE WU, CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & ALAN DAVIS

Covers by DAVID AJA & JIM CHEUNG

Matt Fraction and David Aja’s critically acclaimed run in a single sharpshooting volume! With Young Avenger Kate Bishop by his side, Clint Barton continues his fight for justice — and good rooftop BBQs! He’s hoping for some downtime from being one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes — but when the apartment building he’s moved into, and the neighbors he’s befriended, are threatened by a tracksuit-wearing, dog-abusing gang of Eastern European mobsters who say “bro” an awful lot, Clint must stand up and defend his new adopted family…any way he can. It’s Hawkguy, Katie-Kate, Pizza Dog and friends against the Clown, Madame Masque, the Tracksuit Draculas and more in a fantastic, Eisner Award-winning reinvention of the arrowed Avenger! Bro, you read this book. Okay, bro? Collecting HAWKEYE (2012) #1-22 and ANNUAL #1, and YOUNG AVENGERS PRESENTS #6.

552 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95282-2

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

CHEUNG COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY]

552 PGS./Rated T+ …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95283-9

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE INCREDIBLE HULK OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

TRIMPE COVER

Written by STAN LEE & ROY THOMAS with GARY FRIEDRICH, BILL EVERETT & ARCHIE GOODWIN

Penciled by HERB TRIMPE & MARIE SEVERIN with FRANK GIACOIA & SAL BUSCEMA

Covers by HERB TRIMPE & JIM STERANKO

Watch out, world! The Incredible Hulk is back — and even the oversized Omnibus format can barely contain him! Even with the extra space, the Hulk will shake the Earth with his mighty rage, traveling far and wide — and believe it or not, he won’t make too many friends along the way! The green-skinned goliath’s itinerary of destruction leaves the Inhumans, the Sandman, the Sub-Mariner, the Thing and the entire Savage Land rubbing a sore jaw. And when the Leader returns, all bets are off! Iconic HULK artist Herb Trimpe makes his debut in this very volume, and writers Stan Lee and Roy Thomas pull out all the stops! Featuring the original series’ letters pages and a host of bonus material! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #103-134 and ANNUAL #1.

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95028-6

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STERANKO COVER [DM ONLY]

824 PGS./Rated T …$100.00

ISBN: 978-1-302-95029-3

Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

INFAMOUS IRON MAN BY BENDIS & MALEEV TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by ALEX MALEEV, STEFANO CASELLI & MORE

Cover by ALEX ROSS

There’s a new Iron Man in town, and his name is…Victor Von Doom! The Marvel Universe’s greatest villain is no stranger to armor, but now he’s trying something new on for size: heroism. And where Tony Stark failed, Doom will succeed. But what is Victor’s master plan? That’s what a great number of folks want to know — including Ben Grimm, Pepper Potts and the other Iron Man: Riri Williams! In his heroic quest, Doom faces a cosmic-level adversary — and his most mortal enemy, whom he thought he would never see again! But what is the shocking truth behind Victor’s reincarnated mother? Plus: When the search for Tony Stark begins, the time comes to decide, once and for all, who will wear the armor of Iron Man! Collecting INFAMOUS IRON MAN #1-12 and INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2016) #593-600.

480 PGS./Rated T+ …$44.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95260-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

IRONHEART: THE SAGA OF RIRI WILLIAMS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

Penciled by DAVID MARQUEZ & MIKE DEODATO JR.

Cover by MIKE MCKONE

Can Ironheart survive her baptism of fire? When tragedy befalls Tony Stark, a teen genius named Riri Williams develops her own invincible armor and continues the heroic legacy of Iron Man! Riri may be destined to upgrade her tech and later join the Champions as Ironheart, but this is the shocking story of how her rise coincides with Stark’s fall! While Tony battles Madame Masque, fights alongside War Machine and Spider-Man, and deals with something rotten in the house of Stark, Riri forges her first armor and suits up — and her life will never be the same! As a revelation about Tony’s past sends him down a dark path, and the events of CIVIL WAR II throw the Marvel Universe into turmoil, what exactly is Victor Von Doom up to amid the chaos? Collecting INVINCIBLE IRON MAN (2015) #1-14.

328 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95150-4

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

JOE FIXIT TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Written by PETER DAVID

Penciled by YILDIRAY ÇINAR

Cover by CULLY HAMMER

Peter David revisits one of his greatest Hulk hits with a return to Joe Fixit! Gone are the ripped-up shorts of the Hulk of yore — this enforcer prefers the slick style of a suavely striped suit, and the Hulk has traded in “monster” for “mobster” as he lends his strength to the Las Vegas casino scene. Of course, the Kingpin has his own ideas about who the toughest guy in town is, and now it’s up to Spider-Man to keep the two of them from destroying Sin City! Everyone wants to know who the mysterious gray-skinned enforcer really is, including many of the wall-crawler’s deadliest foes, and Spidey is on the case (complete with location-appropriate disguises)! Meanwhile, Wilson Fisk is preparing to make Fixit an offer he can’t refuse. Collecting JOE FIXIT #1-5, INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #347.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-94733-0

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LOKI MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: EVERYTHING BURNS TPB

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Volume #2 in the Loki Modern Era Epic Collections

Written by KIERON GILLEN, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING & MATT FRACTION

Penciled by CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, RICHARD ELSON, STEPHANIE HANS, ALAN DAVIS & JOE BENNETT

COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

A forgotten hero returns — but will the truth behind his exile consume the world? Only the New Mutants can help young Loki now! Then, civil war breaks out among the British Manchester Gods! Even with Loki’s aid, can Merlyn, King Arthur and Captain Britain prevail? And what does Hela want with the Holy Grail?! When the cursed Vanir return and declare war on Asgardia, Surtur’s fire rages across the nine worlds! A desperate Loki journeys into the heart of Surtur’s fiery kingdom, but the godling’s future and past collide when Thor becomes trapped in the underworld — and the terrible truth about young Loki is finally revealed! Plus: Experience the ultimate mischievous team-up between Loki and Mister Sinister! Collecting JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY (2011) #637-645, EXILED #1, NEW MUTANTS (2009) #42-43, MIGHTY THOR (2011) #18-21 and material from A+X #5.

384 PGS./Rated T+ …$39.99

ISBN: 978-1-302-95265-5

Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

LOKI MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: JOURNEY INTO MYSTERY TPB