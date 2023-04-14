Alpha Flight returns to Canada for new X-Men spin-off title

Alpha Flight is back on Earth and back in Canada for Marvel's 'Fall of X' X-Men event, which promises sweeping changes to the current mutant status quo as well as several new titles.

Alpha Flight will return to Canada for a five issue limited series written by Ed Brisson with art from Scott Godlewski, and starring a classic line-up.

In recent years, the name Alpha Flight has been used as an extension of SWORD, Marvel's secret spacefaring black-ops agency. Now the team goes back to its roots as Canada's national superhero agency with a roster of Guardian, Puck, Shaman, and Snowbird in an adventure that pits them against mutantkind, including their own former allies Northstar and Aurora.

"Like every Canadian kid who grew up reading comics, one of my biggest dreams was to write for Alpha Flight," Brisson states in Marvel's official announcement. "Growing up, I was a huge fan of the original John Byrne run and have followed the team over the years and through every series.

"The original team of Guardian, Puck, Northstar, Aurora, Shaman, Snowbird, and Sasquatch holds a special place in my heart. Unfortunately, Sasquatch is currently indisposed, but the opportunity to bring the rest of the team together, even if they're split and fighting against one another, is an absolute dream come true," he continues. "And for those of you wondering if I've forgotten anyone, rest assured, I haven't. There are a few surprises for Alpha Flight fans in the mix, but I won't spoil anything just yet."

Alpha Flight #1 goes on sale August 16 with a cover from Leonard Kirk, seen here.

