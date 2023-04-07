Fall of X expands with Dark X-Men, Realm of X, and more to come

Marvel Comics is unveiling a fast and furious string of announcements detailing the six upcoming 'Fall of X' era X-Men titles that were teased at MegaCon 2023.

Following the announcement of Astonishing Iceman, Marvel has now offered up the full details of two more new 'Fall of X' titles to be added to the X-Men line - with more announcements seemingly to come at a similar pace.

First up, there's Dark X-Men, which revives an old, rarely used X-Men spin-off name.

But rather than the original concept of Norman Osborn's personal evil X-Men (a la his Dark Avengers), the new Dark X-Men will be a team based out of Limbo led by Madelyne Pryor, including Cyclops' brother Havok, Archangel, Gambit, Nightcrawler's father Azazel, time-traveling android Zero, former Generation X villain Emplate, and Wolverine's cyborg clone Albert.

Written by Steve Foxe with art from Jonas Scharf, Dark X-Men will "fill the void left by the X-Men," which seems to bode particularly dire circumstances in 'Fall of X.'

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"This is X-Men by way of Evil Dead and we’re not leaving until we burn the whole place to the ground," states Foxe in the announcement.

Then there's Realm of X from writer Torunn Grønbekk with art from Diógenes Neves. Realm of X "will continue the Krakoan Era’s fascinating exploration of mutant magic as a ragtag group of mutants become players in a mystical war orchestrated by a familiar adversary," according to Marvel's announcement.

In the series, a new cast of X-characters will traverse through the Asgardian realm of Vanaheim.

"Not only will our mutants have to deal with civil war, ancient prophecies, lost powers, and inconvenient love (arguably the best kind!), but they'll also have to contend with each other, Mary's temper, and one lost teenager," states Grønbekk in the announcement.

Who is Mary? Well…

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Interestingly enough, along with familiar X-characters Magik, Dani Moonstar, Marrow, Dust, and Curse, Realm of X brings longtime Daredevil enemy Typhoid Mary into the fold. What's extra interesting about this is that Mary is married to Wilson Fisk, the former Kingpin, with the couple having literally sailed off into the sunset to retire.

Does Mary's return in Realm of X signal a potential return of Wilson Fisk to the Marvel Universe as well? Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run, in which Kingpin and Typhoid Mary's retirement took place, is coming to an end around the same time - so whatever comes next might just involve Kingpin.

We're expecting more X-Men announcements to arrive in rapid succession, so stay tuned for further updates.

Check out the best X-Men stories of all time.