The 2023 X-Men Hellfire Gala will take place in real life as well as comics

Marvel's current X-Men era has all the mutants living in their own nation of Krakoa where, once a year, outsiders are invited in for a massive party known as the Hellfire Gala. Today, Marvel has announced that the 2023 Hellfire Gala is taking place in real life as well as in comics.

The 2023 comic book Hellfire Gala will take place in a one-shot issue to be released in July. That same month, as part of Comic-Con International: San Diego, Disney's D23 event team and Marvel Comics will team up to host a real world Hellfire Gala event for X-Men fans and cosplayers to experience a bit of the magic of Krakoa.

"You are cordially invited to join Marvel and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club as we outfit the fiercest fashion and prepare for the powered-up party of the summer," reads the official description (opens in new tab) of the event. "Mutants, heroes, villains, and those in between are invited to the first ever real-life Hellfire Gala, where we’re bringing the living island of Krakoa to San Diego, California, on July 22, 2023."

The bit about bringing Krakoa to Comic-Con is especially interesting, as it suggests there will be much more to the event than a simple gathering of cosplayers.

Things may look joyous for real world attendees, but in comics the big celebration may have a dark twist, as it will also mark the start of the story Fall of X, which will bring danger and ruin to the nation of Krakoa.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

"The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year’s will upend Krakoa as we know it," reads Marvel's official announcement. "What is meant to be mutantkind’s greatest night becomes their worst nightmare as the FALL OF X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after a series of shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and more."

The 2023 Hellfire Gala one-shot is written by Gerry Duggan with art from a whole host of artists including Kris Anka, Joshua Cassara, Russell Dauterman, Adam Kubert, Pepe Larraz, R.B. Silva, and Luciano Vecchio, many of whom will also design some of the mutant fashion looks that characterize the Hellfire Gala party.

And of course, 2023's X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 will also feature the announcement of the winner of the X-Men fan vote to help determine who will be on the next iteration of the team.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1 is due out July 26.

Check out the best X-Men stories ever.