Marvel Comics celebrates its 84th anniversary with new Marvel Age #1000 one-shot

Marvel Comics turns 84 this year. To celebrate, the House of Ideas is releasing an enormous new one-shot, with a killer line-up of creators involved.

J. Michael Straczynski, Mark Waid, Dan Slott, Rainbow Rowell and The Death of Stalin director Armando Iannucci are just some of the big names contributing material to the Marvel Age #1000 commemorative special. The issue is described by the publisher as, "a grand tour of the Marvel mythos with stories that explore the classic days of Marvel in exciting new depth!"

Although Marvel hasn't released the full contents of the new comic yet, it has revealed the following exclam-heavy hints and teases about what we can expect to find in the comic.

J. Michael Straczynski and Kaare Andrews create the Marvel Universe in a backyard!

Dan Slott and Michael Allred depict a crucial turning point for Captain Marvel!

Rainbow Rowell and Marguerite Sauvage explore the blossoming relationship between Cyclops and Jean Grey!

The original Human Torch finds his purpose thanks to Mark Waid and Alessandro Cappuccio!

The Silver Surfer confronts Mephisto under the guidance of Steve McNiven!

Jason Aaron and Pepe Larraz detail Thor’s impact on a mortal life!

Ryan Stegman explores the support network of Spider-Man’s friends and family!

Armando Iannucci and Adam Kubert pit Daredevil up against a very human problem!

And more!

Check out Gary Frank’s cover below, which features many of the publisher's most beloved heroes leaping into action.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The special will also see the surprise return of the Marvel Comics Value Stamp. This is a call-back to one of Stan Lee's most famous promotional campaigns. In 1974, Marvel printed 100 stamps, each featuring a different character, on the letters pages of their comics. The idea was that readers could cut out the stamps, stick them in a booklet and then redeem them for exclusive discounts and merch. Who - or what - will feature on the stamp this time around remains unclear.

Marvel Age #1000 is published by Marvel Comics on August 30. Keep an eye on Newsarama for more details on the special in the coming months.

