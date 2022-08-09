Armando Iannucci and Sam Mendes teaming up for new comedy about making a superhero movie

Armando Iannucci has a new comedy in the works – the pilot episode for The Franchise, a new series about the making of superhero movies, has been ordered at HBO.

Deadline (opens in new tab) describes the new series as a "wry look" at the world of superhero movies that follows a "hopeful crew trapped inside the dysfunctional, nonsensical, joyous hellscape of franchise superhero movies. If and when they finally make the day, the question they must face – is this Hollywood’s new dawn or cinema’s last stand? Is this a dream factory or a chemical plant?"

Iannucci will be executive producing the series, while Skyfall and 1917 helmer Sam Mendes will direct the pilot. Jon Brown, who's a writer on Succession, is on board as showrunner, and Guardian columnist Marina Hyde is also on screenwriting duties. As for any involvement in superhero movies, Mendes revealed back in 2012 that he was once approached to direct the first Avengers movie.

Iannucci, meanwhile, is no stranger to HBO as the creator of the comedy shows Veep and Avenue 5. He's also written and directed movies like 2017's The Death of Stalin and 2019's The Personal History of David Copperfield, as well as co-creating the character of Alan Partridge, played by Steve Coogan in a variety of TV shows and movies since the '90s.

The Franchise doesn't have a release date yet.