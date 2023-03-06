Dan Slott and Mark Bagley's brand new Spider-Man character is too much of a spoiler to actually show

Writer Dan Slott and artist Mark Bagley, two of the creators most synonymous with Spider-Man comics, are about to introduce a new Spider-hero in their upcoming Spider-Man #7.

But… you can't meet him just yet.

In fact, he's so top secret, that all we know is that the new hero is a "him," and that Humberto Ramos will create a special variant cover featuring the new character that has been totally censored by Marvel.

You can see Marvel's censored version here - which obviously doesn't display any of Ramos' actual cover art.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

Marvel has done this before, and in recent memory. In late 2022, Marvel debuted the new Symbiote villain Bedlam, whose true identity was shown on a variant cover that was first released by Marvel with the portion that revealed Bedlam's true identity censored out.

(It was a version of Eddie Brock from the future, in case you're curious).

The current ongoing Spider-Man title from writer Dan Slott who has written more Spider-Man comics than any other writer, and artist Mark Bagley who has been drawing Spidey off-and-on since the early '90s has dealt with the destruction of the so-called Spider-Verse portion of Marvel's Multiverse - something that will apparently play directly into the origin of the new Spider-hero.

So… why would a brand new hero be so spoiler-y on his own that his very appearance must be censored? If we refer back to the recent case of Bedlam, that was because the revelation of Bedlam's true identity also constituted a big twist in the plot of the ongoing Venom title.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

With that in mind, it doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine that there's some aspect of the new Spider-hero fans may recognize and which may also have an impact on the Spider-Man title's current story.

Marvel has already released the main cover for Spider-Man #7 by series artist Mark Bagley, along with the issue's solicitation text - which doesn't even mention a new hero, let alone offer any clues.

Marvel hasn't promised when they'll reveal the censored cover and new Spider-hero, so we many have to wait all the way until April 5 when Spider-Man #7 goes on sale.

Check out the best Spider-Man stories of all time.