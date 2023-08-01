Marvel fans are debating as to which character made the dumbest decision in the MCU – and they've made some good points.

The highest-voted comment comes from u/ubcthrowaway-01, who points out a very careless move made by Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home: "I think Peter giving EDITH to Mysterio right after meeting him and not doing a background check or anything was pretty dumb. Didn’t even double-check with Fury or I guess Talos before doing that."

In Far From Home, Nick Fury gives Peter Tony Stark's classes, which contain a special artificial intelligence named E.D.I.T.H. and were meant for Stark's successor. The glasses have special access to Stark Industries as well as an arsenal of extremely powerful weaponry. Naturally, Peter decides to give these to his new superhero friend Beck – who turns out to be an ex-Stark employee who became a villain named Mysterio.

Sure, Peter's just a kid with a good heart who trusts too easily... but it's this move that leads to the events of No Way Home – you know, with Mysterio telling the world that Spider-Man is Peter Parker and Doctor Strange doing a spell to reverse that indirectly ends up bringing back a villain from different Earths within the multiverse one of which ends up killing Aunt May? Yeah. Did Peter know the insanely fatal repercussions of handing the glasses over? No. Should he have known better than to give his mentor's glasses – the ones he literally wore for ten or so movies – over to a superhero he just met? Absolutely.

It seems like quite a few people also have a bone to pick with Nick Fury, especially after the Secret Invasion finale.

"Man used to be ahead of the game, but now he's turned the world against the Skrulls and he didn't know that G'iah would even beat Gravik," wrote u/YoloisNotDead. "Now he's leaving Earth again to get out of the mess? This doesn't seem like the Fury we're used to, even if he was a few steps behind."

"[Fury handed] the vial over to two people he really didn't know anymore and who'd both recently showed how wishy-washy their reasoning is," u/AdventurousStick5 said, voicing a similar complaint. "The last scene with G'iah didn't convince me of her loyalties either. Then Fury just abandons them again."

In summary, Fury gives the Harvest to G'iah who gives it to Gravik, while disguised as Fury, and asks that he spares Earth and the other planets. Gravik and G'iah face off with their newfound Avengers powers, with Gravik fatally losing. G'iah also now has the powers of nearly every single hero (villain) in the MCU, though we don't actually know where her loyalty lies. The President makes a speech to the nation that "off-world born species" are deemed enemy combatants – effectively declaring war against the Skrulls. Then Fury gets on a spaceship and goes bye-bye in order to negotiate a peace summit with the Kree – which suddenly seems more important that cleaning up the mess he made on earth.

The final episode currently sits at a 7% on Rotten Tomatoes, though it debuted with a not much higher score of 13.

Ahead of Loki season 2, many are calling Sylvie's extremely rash decision at the end of season one: "The jury’s still out, but Sylvie killing He Who Remains might turn out to be the dumbest decision. Puts the entire multiverse at risk and births countless Kangs," wrote u/JokerFaces2.

The Loki season one finale saw Sylvie, Loki variant and love interest, send Loki into another dimension so she can finally kill He Who Remains. The slaying doesn't fulfill her like she thought it would, and she is left all alone at the Citadel at the End of Time.

Though Kang, a variant of He Who Remains, is defeated in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the post-credits, we're introduced to the Council of Cross-Time Kangs – which consists of way, way too many Kang Variants. Loki and Mobius then watch a presentation being given by yet another variant named Victor Timely – who Loki says is the same man 'he met at the Citadel.' Basically, we're looking at multiple Kang variants in season 2, which Sylvie absolutely knew would happen if she decided to kill He Who Remains.

Secret Invasion, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Loki season one are streaming on Disney Plus. Loki season 2 is set to premiere on October 6.