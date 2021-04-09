Marvel casts Hamilton star in She-Hulk series

Marvel's She-Hulk has added a new cast member – Renée Elise Goldsberry has joined the upcoming Disney Plus series, Deadline reports.

She-Hulk will be a legal comedy, with Tatiana Maslany playing the titular character (also known as Jennifer Walters), the cousin of Bruce Banner/OG Hulk – we can expect an appearance from Mark Ruffalo in the show, too. Tim Roth will also be reprising his The Incredible Hulk character, The Abomination, and Ginger Gonzaga is also on board , playing Jennifer's best friend. Goldsberry's character is called Amelia, but that's all we know so far.

The Marvel series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia, with Jessica Gao serving as head writer. Coiro's behind the camera credits include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Modern Family, while Valia has directed episodes of Never Have I Ever and Awkwafina is Nora from Queens. Gao, meanwhile, is best known for her work on Rick and Morty.

Goldsberry has an impressive acting career on stage and screen under her belt, but she's probably best known for playing Angelica Schulyer in the original Broadway production of the hit musical Hamilton – a role which earned her multiple awards including a Tony and a Grammy. She's also set to lead Girls5eva, an upcoming TV show on Peacock executive produced by Tina Fey, and she's no stranger to the small screen – her resumé includes shows like Ally McBeal, The Good Wife, and Altered Carbon.