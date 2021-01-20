Ginger Gonzaga joins Mark Ruffalo and Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk on Disney Plus

Ginger Gonzaga has been cast in She-Hulk, adding to the show's already impressive cast. The actor, who has appeared in Netflix's Space Force as well as Kidding with Jim Carey, has joined the project as the titular character’s best friend, Deadline report.

The role of She-Hulk, or Jennifer Walters, will be played by Tatiana Maslany, and at Disney’s Investor Day event, it was confirmed that Mark Ruffalo will be reprising his role of Bruce Banner, AKA the Hulk (and Jennifer’s cousin), and Tim Roth will again play the Abomination, which he last played in The Incredible Hulk.

Gonzaga confirmed the news of her casting on Twitter: “I’m beyond excited to join She-Hulk! We will be directed by Kat Cairo! Cairo is gifting us her hilarious writing & I get to run amok w/ the insanely talented Tatiana Maslany. Thanks Marvel & Disney Plus for your support & having me in the fam! Get ready! It’s AWESOME!”

Not much is known about Gonzaga’s role yet, but considering her skills as a comedic actor, including voice roles in Family Guy, we can assume she’ll bring some of the show’s levity – especially as She-Hulk is set to be a legal-comedy.

Rumours have also been flying that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil, alias Matt Murdock the lawyer, could appear in the series. President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has been tight-lipped on the possibility, but has teased: “And since Jennifer Walters is a lawyer who specialises specifically in superhero-oriented legal cases, you never know what Marvel characters are going to pop up from episode to episode.”

She-Hulk doesn’t currently have a firm release date, though it’s slated to hit Disney Plus sometime in 2022. Marvel’s Disney Plus line-up is looking full to bursting at the moment, with WandaVision currently arriving on a weekly basis, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landing shortly afterwards on March 19. There’s also Hawkeye, featuring Kate Bishop, and Loki on their way this year, meaning Marvel Phase 4 is well and truly underway.