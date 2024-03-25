Marvel star Anthony Mackie is desperate to be in a John Wick movie so he can finally be a "cool dad"

Anthony Mackie may be busy preparing for Captain America 4, but that hasn’t stopped him eyeing up some other projects. Speaking to Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, which features The Fall Guy on the cover, the Marvel star says he has his hopes set on John Wick 5.

"I’m really trying to get Keanu Reeves to consider me for John Wick 5 or 6," he says when asked about what his "bucket list project" would be. "I think that will make me a cool dad if I had, like, a five-minute fight scene with Keanu Reeves. I’m gonna put up a fight! [Pro wrestler] Samoa Joe punched me in the face in this [Twisted Metal] and I did not go down! "

Currently, John Wick 5 is reportedly in early development after the dramatic final few moments of John Wick Chapter 4 left Reeves’ role in the balance. We don't have a release date or more details yet but there have been some spin-offs in the Wick universe too, with The Continental airing in 2023 and the Ana de Armas-led Ballerina scheduled for 2025.

Next up for Mackie is Twisted Metal, which is now airing in the UK on Paramount+ after its release in the US back in mid-2023. Based on the video game of the same name, Mackie plays John Doe, a character he tells Total Film is "a whacked-out maniac".

He adds: "John is really unique. I mean, he’s an adult, but he’s a kid. The great thing about this show is he’s experiencing everything for the first time. He’s never seen a baby before. He’s never kissed a girl before. He’s never had ice cream before."

Twisted Metal is out on Paramount+ now. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, March 28.

