Marvel celebrates Latinx heroes of its past, present, and future in Comunidades special

Marvel Comics will be celebrating their Latinx characters in the upcoming anthology Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1. Comunidades (which means 'Communities' in Spanish) will feature heroes such as Spider-Man/Miles Morales, Ghost Rider Robbie Reyes, America Chavez, two White Tigers, and more - including the debut of a new Latinx Marvel hero.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 variant cover by Nabetse Zitro & Jesus Aburtov (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Marvel Voices is such a unique project that I feel really drills down on the core Marvel tenet of reflecting the world outside your window - so when the opportunity came to help put together Marvel Voices: Comunidades and celebrate the Latinx community, I couldn't have been more excited," Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 co-editor Lauren Amaro says in the announcement. "And that excitement only continues to grow as story pitches continue to roll in - trust me, you're not going to want to miss out on what this talented group of creators have got cooking up!"

Here are the confirmed stories:

Writer Terry Blas and an artist-to-be-announced introduce a brand-new hero spinning out of the current Reptil series

The first White Tiger, Hector Ayala, returns in a story by Daniel José Older and an as-yet-unnamed artist

The current White Tiger, Ava Ayala, confronts "the dark nature of her powers" in a story by writer Amparo Ortiz and an unnamed artist

The '50s Sorcerer Supreme Nina the Conjuror returns in a story by writer Juan Ponce to battle the ragging nature spirit Anhangá. The artist has not been revealed.

Spider-Woman writer Karla Pacheco writes a Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider story with an artist to be announced

With more coming from Alex Segura, Leo Romero, Edgar Delgado, Nico Leon, Enid Balám, Vanesa Del Ray, Adriana Melo, and Alitha E. Martinez.

"Marvel Voices has been an amazing force in comics, letting creators from so many backgrounds bring our heritage and identities to Marvel stories," says Pacheco. "I'm honored to bring this very personal story from my own childhood to the book through Robbie Reyes."

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 will also feature an introduction by Ohio State University professor Frederick Luis Aldama about the history of Latinx characters and creators in comics.

Cuban-American writer/artist (and Marvel Entertainment's executive vice president/creative director) Joe Quesada has drawn the cover to Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1, with variants planned by Mateus Manhaninin, Maria Wolf/Mike Spicer, Nabetse Zitro/Jesus Aburtov, and even a remastered variant by George Perez/Java Tartaglia.

This project is the latest in a string of Marvel comics anthologies celebrating different groups of people. Spawned out of the successful Marvel's Voices podcast, the anthologies include the original Marvel's Voices, and sequels Pride, Legacy, and Indigenous Voices.

Marvel's Voices: Comunidades #1 goes on sale on October 20.

