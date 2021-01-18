Mark Hamill was glad to play Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian as a "symbol of hope" again

Mark Hamill has again spoken about reprising his famous Luke Skywalker role in The Mandalorian season 2, praising director Peyton Reed and commenting he was glad to play the more classic version of his character again.

On Twitter, the actor shared his thoughts in response to a Tweet from Reed: “Dear [Peyton Reed], I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism. Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say. #ThankYOU”

Reed’s Tweet says: “Dear [Mark Hamill], When I was a kid, this photo hung on my bedroom wall. STAR WARS, and Luke Skywalker in particular, meant a great deal to me. Some things never change. It was an honor and a dream come true to work with you on [The Mandalorian]. Thank you. #MTFBWY”

Before The Mandalorian, the last time Hamill played Luke was in The Rise of Skywalker. His character was a Force ghost, who gave Rey some advice after she had a crisis of confidence. Hamill also had a hefty role in The Last Jedi, which saw a more jaded Luke. The version of the character who appeared in Mando’s season finale was a lot more like the more traditionally heroic one seen in Return of the Jedi, which makes sense, as the show takes place a few years after the events of the film (see our The Mandalorian timeline to untangle its place in the Star Wars chronology).

Luke’s appearance in Chapter 16 was certainly packed with hope and optimism, considering all seemed lost before his arrival as Dark Troopers battered at the door protecting Mando, Grogu and co. The Jedi's Rouge One-style lightsaber battle through the droids saved the day and meant Baby Yoda could go off to learn the ways of the Force.

The next Star Wars instalment to arrive on Disney Plus will be The Book of Boba Fett in December 2021. Until then, check out everything we know about The Mandalorian season 3.