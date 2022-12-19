Mark Hamill cryptically shares his thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the film's anniversary

Mark Hamill has cryptically shared his thoughts on Star Wars: The Last Jedi on the film's fifth anniversary. The actor has made no secret of disagreeing with the handling of Luke Skywalker in the eighth film in the franchise.

On Twitter, a fan asked (opens in new tab) Hamill: "Since it is the 5th anniversary of the TLJ release, do you have any anecdotes or memories from making the film you would be willing to share? Have you changed your mind about anything after these past five years? Would you have done anything differently? Thank you." Hamill responded (opens in new tab): "Not really. A little. Yes. You're welcome." Hamill didn't elaborate on what he's changed his mind about or what he'd do differently.

"Maybe he's 'Jake Skywalker,' he's not my Luke Skywalker," Hamill said of The Last Jedi's take on Luke when the film was released (H/T IndieWire (opens in new tab)). "But I had to do what Rian [Johnson, director] wanted me to do because it serves the story well. Listen, I still haven't accepted it completely, but, it's only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don't get upset. I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man they needed for this job."

Hamill has since reprised his Star Wars role three times – once in The Rise of Skywalker, then again in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, and most recently in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6.

"Dear [director Peyton Reed], I am so grateful to have been given the unexpected opportunity to revisit my character when he was still a symbol of hope & optimism," Hamill said of his turn in The Mandalorian shortly after the episode hit Disney Plus. "Your assured direction & kindness was a crucial element in the experience & means more to me than I can say. #ThankYOU"

It remains to be seen if Hamill will return of the upcoming The Mandalorian season 3 after Grogu quit Jedi training to reunite with Mando in The Book of Boba Fett's finale. Johnson, meanwhile, has a Star Wars trilogy in the works.

The Mandalorian season 3 arrives March 1, 2023. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows to get up to speed on the future of the galaxy far, far away.