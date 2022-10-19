How to get the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sunrise Key

The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sunrise Key is used to open the locked door to the Beacon Beach Secret Zone, with a new Screech Spark inside! However, it's not just the Spark - the Secret Zone is a contained mini-dungeon with enemies and puzzles to solve before you can get to to the new Spark, though it's worth it - the Screech is actually good enough that we ranked it highly in our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope best sparks, and the Secret Zone isn't too hard to get through once you know what you're doing. For that reason, we'll lay out how to get the Sunrise Key and open the Beacon Beach Secret Zone locked door in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope.

Where to get the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Sunrise Key

The Sunrise Key in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is relatively easy to find, though not so much to obtain. It's sold by the Merchant just to the North of your ship's landing point for 7 of the Sunrise medallions you get for doing side quests on Beacon Beach. It's by far the most expensive thing for sale there, but considering most of the other purchases are just cosmetic, it's worth it.

If you need more medallions, check the map and look for their icon - it'll reveal the Sunrise Keys around the area, or at least the starting point for sidequests that will allow you to earn them. You probably shouldn't do this until you've met Edge and beaten the Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Giant Wildclaw, but it's not mandatory.

Beacon Beach Sunrise Door location and how to open

The Sunrise door that the Sunrise Key opens is Northeast of the village in Beacon Beach, set into the cliff wall. It simply requires the Sunrise Key to open, permanently revealing a portal that takes the players to the Secret Zone - a very small three-dimensional mini-dungeon with a basic puzzle and several roaming enemies. You don't have to fight them if you're careful, but if you're still getting to grips with the combat this early in the game, our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope tips might help you adjust to this new combat system.

How to get the Spark in the Beacon Beach Secret Zone

The Spark is clearly visible at the top of the Secret Zone, up a ladder, but it's behind a barrier that needs to be removed. To open it, go up the pipe that immediately presents itself when you enter, then head down the dungeon as far as you can go to get the triangular key. Then cross over to the ladder under the steps and down below is the lock - put in there and head back to the Spark, which is now accessible.