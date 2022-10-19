The Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope best teams are those that pair up well and focus on the objective, using combos to counter enemy strategies and better prepare for what's ahead. Certain hero's abilities can pair incredibly well together, and combo-attacks can be used to far greater effect than two separate, individual moves. Builds are also relevant - what you emphasise with skills and Sparks can help reinforce certain strategies - and we'll address them where appropriate below as we go through the best teams and combos in Mario + Rabbids 2, Sparks of Hope.

Best teams in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope tips (Image credit: Ubisoft) Use our Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope tips to get an edge on Cursa's forces!

The best Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope teams and combos are totally dependant on the objective you're going up against - whether you're taking out a powerful boss, a horde of weaker foes, trying to reach the endpoint on a map, surviving a certain amount of time, or destroying certain objects in short and long range. Here's some basic team compositions and tips to cover all the basic scenarios you'll come up against.

Just a heads up, we've omitted Bowser and Rabbid Rosalina for the time being as you don't get them for quite a while into the game. We've also omitted Rabbid Luigi, because the character just isn't very good, as far as we can work out. If we find out what he's for, we'll let you know...

Best team for bosses

Most Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope bosses have a ton of health and tend to focus on close-range (though not exclusively), meaning that certain combos can work especially well on them - ideally mid-to-long range with an emphasis on either high damage or survivability. We suggest the following:

Rabbid Peach (specced into healing)

(specced into healing) Luigi (specced into ranged damage)

(specced into ranged damage) Edge (specced into manoeuvrability)

The logic here is that Edge is going to take out minions, dashing around the battlefield and clearing the area, while Luigi and Rabbid Peach focus on the boss. Every time things look grim, bring everyone close to Rabbid Peach and have her heal the group. It's a fairly simple system, but one that can work wonders, especially considering Rabbid Peach's gun has a decent range and can clear cover. If you don't like Edge, try Mario as a substitute.

Best team for hordes

If you're going up against numerous Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope enemies, the exact methodology will vary depending on what those foes are, but your priorities should be area-of-effect attacks and manoeuvrability - running out, blasting foes, and diving back into cover. Here's a solid line-up to work from:

Peach (specced into protection)

(specced into protection) Mario (specced into range/team jumps)

(specced into range/team jumps) Rabbid Mario (specced into damage)

You should absolutely be using team jumps and dashes with these three - Rabbid Mario and classic Mario a little ahead, with Peach just behind using her protection power and shotgun umbrella. Stay agile, and make sure you use cover whenever possible - though Rabbid Mario's durability means he can take a few hits before going down.

Best team for reaching the objective

If you're playing one of those Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope missions where you simply need to reach the endpoint and beating enemies doesn't matter, your priority will be manoeuvrability and endurance - pushing through crowds and vaulting obstacles to reach the end. Here's our pick:

Luigi (specced into team jumps)

(specced into team jumps) Edge (specced into dashing)

(specced into dashing) Rabbid Mario (specced into dashing)

This one is a little harder to pin down - the exact nature of the environment and the foes in your way will change certain elements - but here's a good start. One of Edge's skills is to extend her running distance when she dashes, while Luigi can get multiple team jumps and Rabbid Mario is a brute who can run into danger with the best chance of survival. Have them work together and one should make it to the end - especially if you've got some good defensive Sparks equipped.

Best team for survival missions

Other missions require you to simply endure for a certain amount of rounds, holding back foes and escaping defeat until the timer elapses. You kinda want a mix of skills here, though playing defensively is ultimately the goal, as enemies won't run out for good. Here's our theoretical lineup:

Rabbid Peach (specced into healing)

(specced into healing) Rabbid Mario (specced into health)

(specced into health) Peach (specced into protection and weapon)

Yep, it's the same as the horde team, with some changes to the actual builds. All these characters have a good chance to hit foes with their weapons, powering through cover, and Peach/Rabbid Mario have good AOE attacks to clear opponents. Plus the two princesses can heal and protect the team to stretch out survivability - and at the end of the day, that's the whole point.