Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle now live, here's where to buy

Here we go! The first Nintendo Switch Mario bundles as part of the unofficial Nintendo holiday, 'Mario Day', have now been released into the wild. Yes, the handheld/hybrid console might be more than six-years-old but it's still a great time to pick one up and take home a delightful Mario game as part of Mario Day 2023.

From scouring the web, it's become clear that only several retailers have exclusive access to the new Mario Day Nintendo Switch bundle – known as the Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle – with Amazon not being one of them (at this moment in time, anyway). Stock is, however, available at Walmart for $299.00 (opens in new tab), a slightly lower price than the standard $299.99. The bundle features a new Nintendo Switch in red with either the choice between Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. All of which can be claimed via a digital download.

The Nintendo Switch Mario Day bundle is slightly different in the UK with the only game available as part of the deal being Super Mario Odyssey. That's not necessarily a bad thing considering it's one of the best games on the system, yet worth noting if you had a preference for one of the other Mario titles. That bundle can be found at ShopTo for £259.85 (opens in new tab). With Nintendo deals being infamously rare, make sure to check out all the best Super Mario deals as part of the unofficial holiday.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Mario Day bundle in the US

Nintendo Switch Mario Choose One Bundle | $299.00 at Walmart

Walmart is one of the first retailers to have the Nintendo Switch Mario Day bundle available for purchase, with a slightly lower price (just under a dollar). You get a red Nintendo Switch, Mario movie stickers, as well as the choice between a digital download code for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. Also available: Best Buy | My Nintendo Store

Where to buy Nintendo Switch Mario Day bundle in the UK

Nintendo Switch Mario Day Bundle | £259.85 at ShopTo

ShopTo has the cheapest version of the Nintendo Switch Mario Day bundle which comes with a copy of Super Mario Odyssey and Mario movie stickers. The Choose One bundle is exclusive to the US, though Odyssey is a damn great game so you're not losing out too much here. Also available: GAME | My Nintendo Store

As the standard MSRP for a Nintendo Switch is $299.99 in the US and £259.99 in the UK, this is as good a deal as you can get for the console. Nintendo hardly ever offers major discounts (outside of Black Friday) and when it does, they're never anything stupendous. When deciding on what game to choose, we'd say go for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe if you love frantic multiplayer madness or opt for Super Mario Odyssey if you prefer a solid single-player experience full of awe and whimsy.

If you're not fussed about the color of the Switch (or the Mario movie stickers), then it's also worth considering this Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Special Edition bundle for $299.99 at Target. It gets you the console, the game, and three months of Nintendo Switch Online for free. It also will be there after Mario Day finishes, in case you miss out.

