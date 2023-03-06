Here are the best Super Mario deals to celebrate Mar10 Day in style

Mar10 Day is almost upon us, and that means deals, deals, and more deals surrounding everyone's favorite athletic plumber. Whether it's the latest and greatest Mario games, a new Nintendo Switch, or even a giant Lego Bowser statue, there's something for everyone.

First up, let's highlight the wonderful Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit which is achingly close to its lowest-ever price at $59.99 (opens in new tab) via Amazon. It typically costs $99.99 so that's a generous $40 discount (40%) applied for the unofficial holiday season. We're big fans of the real-life racer, saying that it offers "a hell of a lot of magic for $100" in our Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit Review . With it now being half-price, that's more value than ever.

Additionally, Nintendo is offering a host of discounts on its first-party Nintendo Switch games, dropping the price of many to $39.99 (opens in new tab). This includes Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Luigi's Mansion 3, and more. Lots of these are now at their cheapest price ever at the retailer – make sure to check out the best cheap Nintendo Switch game sales for comparison – so absolutely worth taking advantage of.

Nintendo will also have a special Nintendo Switch Mario bundle live from March 10th which lets you take away a digital Mario game and a red Switch for $299.99 (opens in new tab). We'll update this piece once live.

For the minute, you can check out all the live deals below:

Today's best Mario Day deals

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Mario) | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - A significant 40% discount brings the real-life Mark Kart racer down to a price only 0.11 cents away from its lowest-ever cost. Supporting up to four players and utilizing augmented reality, this is a fun family experience at a very affordable price.

(opens in new tab) Luigi's Mansion 3 | $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - The delightful Luigi's Mansion 3 has been slashed by 33%, as part of the Nintendo select titles range to receive a discount. This is the cheapest price it's ever been at the retailer.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury| $59.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - Combining Super Mario 3D World from the Wii U with the brand-new Bowser's Fury adventure (think Mario Odyssey meets Super Mario Sunshine), makes for one amazing package. Now cheaper than ever, get on this.

(opens in new tab) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $39.00 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 - A 35% saving now drops Mario Kart 8 Deluxe down to its lowest-ever price. If you've somehow not picked up this gem of a racer, get that remedied immediately. It's literally never been cheaper.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch (Mar10 bundle) | $299.99 at Nintendo (Available from March 10th) (opens in new tab)

Take home a Nintendo Switch with two red Joy-Cons and a digital copy of either, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, New Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe, or Super Mario Odyssey. You also get some official stickers to celebrate The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

(opens in new tab) Lego Mario Starter Course | $59.99 at Lego (Double VIP Points) (opens in new tab)

Back in stock at Lego, the Mario Starter Course is the perfect introduction to the Mushroom Kingdom with the plumber and Bowser Jr. both included. The 231-piece is perfect for kids and big kids alike.

(opens in new tab) Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block | $199.99 at Lego (Double VIP Points) (opens in new tab)

Anyone that has been searching high and low for the amazingly cool recreation of Super Mario 64 in Lego form can look no further than the official site. Known for selling out, you can take this piece home today along with double VIP points.

(opens in new tab) The Mighty Bowser | $269.99 at Lego (Double VIP Points) (opens in new tab)

Now in stock at Lego, this 2,807-piece set features a fully posable Bowser with a stunning display stand only fit for the King of the Koopas. Measuring at 12.5-inches (32cm), this is a behemoth of a design.

All deals regarding Mario hardware and software are valid from between March 3rd to March 11th, 2023, while all Lego Mario deals are available from March 4th to March 12th, 2023.

