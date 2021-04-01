Maneater Truth Quest DLC revealed for release this Summer

Maneater is remaining extremely on brand with the over-the-top shark action, revealing a new DLC called Truth Quest.

You can check out the reveal trailer for the Truth Quest DLC for Maneater just below, which was revealed earlier today on April 1. Yes, we know what you're thinking, this could well be an April Fool's Day joke, but it actually fits Maneater's vibe of very dark humor.

What's more, developer Tripwire Interactive has detailed the substantial amount of content arriving in the Truth Quest DLC for Maneater. Chris Parnell returns to the role of investigative journalist Trip Westhaven, who this time is venturing down a rabbit hole of conspiracies surrounding Port Clovis and the Naval Wildlife Organization.

Additionally, there's a maximum level cap increase to 40, five new organs available, and the maximum size of your shark can be increased through the Truth Quest DLC. There's also a new "Uber" Apex Predator, new Evolved Hunt creatures, new objective types including time trials, and new military vehicles and weapons for the bounty hunters.

There's a fair amount packed into this DLC for Maneater. Who would've thought a shark looking for some food could get up to such hijinks? Right now, there's no firm release date for Maneater's Truth Quest DLC outside of "Summer," but we know it'll be purchasable for $14.99/£12.99, and will be coming to the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

Right now, the DLC doesn't appear to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch. Maneater brings the shark-infested waters to Nintendo's handheld platform next month in May, at least a few months before the DLC launches on all other platforms. It's the perfect timing for any avid players who picked up the game earlier this year when it was available for free through the PS Plus games lineup in January, though.

If you're curious about the shark-RPG, head over to our full Maneater review for more.