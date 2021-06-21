Make mega savings with these Prime Day Chromebook deals

Act fast and you can save up to $300 on some class Chromebook deals this Prime Day. If you're hunting down an affordable and easy-to-use laptop, they fit the bill nicely. Their lightweight, simplistic design and user interface make them the perfect machine for light work and home duties, and for just keeping down by the side of the sofa.

It isn't always about the crazy, high-end gaming computers or the multi-thousand dollar enterprising behemoths; while those machines certainly have their place (we've covered many of those fantastic computers with our Prime Day laptop deals), some people prefer things to be cheaper, lighter and most importantly, easier to understand. That's where the Chromebooks come in.

Chromebooks generally aren't known for their stellar specs - instead, it's all about the functionality afforded by Chrome OS. This is an ultra-light operating system that runs a full host of Google software, including alternatives to pricey Windows/Mac programs. That list features Docs (akin to Microsoft Word), Sheets (similar to Excel), and Slides (like Powerpoint). They all work just as well as their Microsoft equivalents.

It's worth remembering that many Chromebooks also offer 2-in-1 functionality (laptop to tablet) for a fraction of the cost of an x86 (Windows) model. In fact, the vast majority of them utilize touchscreens for an Android tablet-like user experience which adds another string to their bow.

Below you will find some stellar Chromebook deals that range from the most wallet-friendly to the premium offerings.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 | $500 $255 at Amazon

If you've been looking for something that plugs the gap between a laptop and a tablet, but you don't want to fork out for the ultra-pricey Windows versions, then the Spin 311 has all that functionality at a fraction of the cost. It's great with Google's extensive suite of software and gaming with Android apps on the Play Store. It's also available in the UK for £229.99. Features: Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 11.6-inch Full HD touchscreen

Asus Chromebook C223 | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Who says budget laptops can't also be stylish? For a machine like this, it's all about being slim in your bag without skimping on features. While it lacks a touchscreen of similarly priced models, it makes up for that omission with its battery life; Asus claims the C223 can go for 10 hours between charges with moderate use. Features: Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 11.6-inch 720p HD screen

HP Chromebook 11-inch | $260 $224 at Amazon

Spend a touch more and get your hands on HP's take on Google's budget-friendly computers. As well as the inclusions you would expect, the standout here is the integrated MediaTek 8-core CPU/GPU combo for running Android games flawlessly. HP claims it has a 15-hour battery life with moderate use. Features: MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, Integrated MediaTek graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 11.6-inch 720p HD screenView Deal

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook | $1,000 $699.99 at Amazon

Admittedly, this is still a pricey piece of kit even with the discount of the day, but if you're after a sexy computer with a 4K display, that also happens to double up as a 2-in-1, then this could be for you. The included pen, and supported software, are sure to please fans of the Galaxy Note line. Features: Intel Core i5-10210U, Integrated Intel Iris graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED touchscreenView Deal

Samsung Chromebook 4 | $250 $189.99 at Amazon

For some, finding a laptop in this vein under $200 can be a struggle. For brand loyalists who prefer Samsung-made tech, the company hasn't skimped on the build quality and feature set of its entry-level Chromebook. One thing's for sure, it certainly looks the part, with enough going on inside to keep you connected. Features: Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB RAM, 64GB HDD, 11.6-inch 720p HD screen

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 | $500 $319.99 at Amazon

If you're after a premium offering that runs Chrome OS, Samsung could very well have what you've been searching for. The selling point here, as far as we're concerned, is its 2-in-1 (laptop to tablet) functionality and impressive 13-Megapixel cameras - featuring autofocus - with the same tech as found in the flagship Galaxy smartphones. Features: Intel Celeron 3965Y, Intel Integrated graphics, 4GB RAM, 32GB HDD, 12.2-inch Full HD touchscreenView Deal

