Make it so: At least three new Star Trek TV shows are in the works, including a possible Picard return

The franchise has already reached new heights with Star Trek Discovery, but now we might be getting even more spacefaring shows, including an animation, to ensure Star Trek reaches a peak not seen since its Next Generation days. Speaking of which, it looks like we’re on the verge of a Captain Picard return as Patrick Stewart is taking to the main deck for one last space rodeo.

Captain’s Log, June 20, 2018: The Hollywood Reporter are under the impression that Star Trek Discovery showrunner Alex Kurtzman has inked a deal to swell the Star Trek TV show ranks. That includes a possible new series alongside Discovery, a miniseries, as well as an animated show.

The big news, however, is that Captain Picard might be back in the captain’s chair for the first time since 2002’s Star Trek Nemesis, which should prick up the Vulcan ears of Trekkies everywhere.

In fact, while details on the show are scarce (and, indeed, may never happen, but, y’know, fingers crossed), it appears that it won’t be a mere cameo for Patrick Stewart, but a fully-fledged return to the role that made him such a household name. With the man behind the mature, fresh, engaging return of Star Trek behind the wheel, you’d expect it to be a Star Trek for the ages.

Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing how that animation plays out more than anything. But one thing is for certain: Star Trek is going to dominate for years to come and, whisper it, might just show a certain Star Wars how to deal with franchise fatigue.

Picard's return (unfortunately) isn't 2018-bound, but there's a whole bunch of new TV shows coming your way this year.