Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off Furiosa set to be the biggest film ever made in Australia

The world of Mad Max is a barren wasteland, but for the local economy of New South Wales, the spin-off Furiosa will be a surplus of greenery. According to AP, the film is expected to be the most expensive ever made in Australia, as reported by Deadline.

Queen’s Gambit actor Anya Taylor-Joy and Thor: Love and Thunder leading man Chris Hemsworth are set to star in the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off – an origin story for the Charlize Theron character Furiosa. Taylor-Joy will play the younger version of the titular character. Aquaman 2’s Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also starring in a role that is still being kept under wraps.

Filming for Furiosa was confirmed to start next year during a press conference with director George Miller and actor Chris Hemsworth. Miller is currently in post-production on his upcoming romance feature Three Thousand Years of Longing, which should wrap up just in time for the filming of Furiosa to begin.

There have been several changes at Warner Bros. since the development for Furiosa began. In the press conference, Miller commented on those changes and how they mattered to his Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off: "Since we started Fury Road, I think there’s been six different regimes at Warner Bros... Now it’s stabilized very much, and they’re able to basically pay attention coherently to the films they want to make, and this is one of them."

The upcoming spin-off was described as unique by Miller during the conference, but he assured long-time fans it will still be familiar enough to hit those nostalgia points. Furiosa will inject AUD 350M into the local economy and create 850 jobs and is currently slated to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.