Lupin star Omar Sy to lead John Woo’s remake of The Killer for Peacock

Lupin star Omar Sy is set to lead a new Peacock exclusive series based on John Woo's 1989 crime drama The Killer. The original movie starred Chow Yun-fat as assassin Ah Jong who accidentally damages the eyes of popular singer Jennie (Sally Yeh) during a shootout. Ready to leave the killing world behind, Jong reluctantly accepts the offer to do one last hit in order to raise enough money for Jennie's sight-saving surgery.

Woo will direct the new series, which is slated for a 2023 release. The screenplay was penned by writing duo Matthew Stuecken and Josh Campbell (10 Cloverfield Lane, Covenant, Knights of the Zodiac), Eran Creevy (Welcome to the Punch, Collide, Shifty), and Brian Helgeland (L.A. Confidential, Legend, Spenser Confidential).

The Killer earned several nominations at the 9th annual Hong King Film Awards, with Woo winning Best Director. A remake of the film has been in the works since 1992, but remained in development hell for 30 some years.

Sy currently stars as Assane Diop on Netflix's Lupin, a man who is inspired by the adventures of Maurice Leblanc's master thief character Arsene Lupin. The Golden Globe-nominated series is currently filming its third season. The actor had his breakout role in 2011's The Untouchables, which not only topped the French box office but became the highest-earning French film of all time, with Sy also taking home a Cesar award for Best Actor.

