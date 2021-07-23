Lucifer star Tom Ellis shares behind the scenes look at season 6

Tom Ellis has shared a behind the scenes snap from the set of Lucifer season 6, the show's final installment.

"Good things are coming," the actor posted on Instagram, along with a photo of himself leaning against a retro-looking car – which eagle-eyed fans in the comments identified as a DeLorean (AKA the vehicle turned into a time machine in Back to the Future). Could time travel be on the cards for season 6? Stranger things have happened.

The series follows Lucifer (Ellis), the devil himself, who, bored of punishing people, swaps hell for LA where he owns his own nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD – he can manipulate people into revealing their deepest desires, which is quite handy when you're trying to solve crimes. Along with Detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), the duo encounter all manner of supernatural beings while solving crimes together.

It's based on the characters from DC's comic book series The Sandman, co-written by Neil Gaiman, and the show also stars Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, and Lesley-Ann Brandt. Netflix also has a series based on The Sandman in the works , with big names attached including Charles Dance, Gwendoline Christie, and Stephen Fry.

Originally airing on Fox, the network canceled Lucifer after three seasons in 2018. However, Netflix picked the series up the next month for what was originally meant to be two more seasons – the streamer renewed the show for its sixth and final season last year.

We know season 6 will consist of 10 episodes, but we don't know when they'll arrive on our screens yet, although we now have confirmation that filming in New York is underway thanks to Ellis' Instagram. Three days ago, he posted a photo of the New York City skyline, with the caption "Just driving to work…. So excited to be filming in NYC."

Season 5 aired in two parts, with the second releasing on Netflix in May 2021. New seasons of Lucifer have arrived consistently every year since it first aired in 2016, so it looks like we can probably expect season 6 sometime in 2022.