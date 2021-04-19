Love, Death and Robots season 2 trailer and release date revealed by Netflix

The NFSW Netflix anthology series Love, Death and Robots is back for a second season, with the streamer revealing a new trailer and release date.

The Emmy-winning anthology’s second volume is set to debut on Netflix next month. The streaming platform has also ordered a third season ahead of the premiere, and it's currently slated for next year.

The eight episodes will be like the first volume – comprised of the ultimate dreams, aesthetics, and storytelling from both dystopian and utopian science fiction and fantasy – all of which is pretty evident in the trailer above.

The first volume, produced by Deadpool’s Tim Miller and Mank’s David Fincher, was made up of 18 short films covering a wide range of topics from sentient pool cleaners to robots going on tours of an Earth overrun by cats, all ranging from five to 20 minutes in length.

After the amount of success and praise, the first volume received, it would seem like it would be a no-brainer for Netflix to order a third season before the second debuted, but those sure feelings were always the case. When Miller and director David Fincher initially pitched the series to Netflix, there was a great amount of risk involved given its extremely mature content. Thankfully Netflix moved forward with the project, and viewers have proven it was a wise decision.

Jennifer Yuh Nelson joined the second season of Love, Death and Robots as a directing supervisor. She also directed a few shorts.

The groundbreaking series hits the streamer on May 14, where you can also find more of the best Netflix shows while you wait.