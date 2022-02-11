Lost Ark delayed due to "deployment issues"

Amazon was due to launch Lost Ark today

Lost Ark has been delayed due to deployment issues on the day of its planned free-to-play launch, Amazon has announced.

Lost Ark was due to launch today, Friday February 11, but it seems the developers need a little more time preparing the servers for the influx of new players. In a tweet shared today, the Amazon Game Studios and the Lost Ark development team said they hope to have the issue sorted out in just a few hours, so it doesn't sound like they expect this to be a long delay at all.

"Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed," reads the tweet. "We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we’ll update you soon."

This story is developing...

