Lost Ark delayed due to "deployment issues"

Lost Ark has been delayed due to deployment issues on the day of its planned free-to-play launch, Amazon has announced.

Lost Ark was due to launch today, Friday February 11, but it seems the developers need a little more time preparing the servers for the influx of new players. In a tweet shared today, the Amazon Game Studios and the Lost Ark development team said they hope to have the issue sorted out in just a few hours, so it doesn't sound like they expect this to be a long delay at all.

"Unfortunately, due to deployment issues, launch is delayed," reads the tweet. "We hope to have this resolved in a matter of hours. Your patience is appreciated and we’ll update you soon."

This story is developing...