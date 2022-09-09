The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Miriel, her father, and Numenor explained

The grand tapestry of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has grown even larger with its third episode. The island kingdom of Numenor is introduced and, with it, the Queen Regent Miriel and an obscured family relationship that could have major ramifications for Middle-earth to the east.

While we don’t see the identity of Miriel’s father in this episode, it’s likely he will have a major role moving forward. So let’s dive into what the show tells us – as well as book spoilers from Tolkien’s work – to paint a picture of the Kings of Numenor and what could end up being a very prickly battle for succession.

Who is Miriel’s father in The Rings of Power?

In Tolkien’s works, Miriel’s father was Tar-Palantir, the 24th king of Numenor. But, first, let’s keep things confined to the show: here’s what we know so far from The Rings of Power – and some more context about the new setting of Numenor.

The ancestors of Miriel, her father, and all those on Numenor (otherwise known as the Land of the Star) are the Men who stood with the Elves against Morgoth in the Great War – which was an event covered at length during The Rings of Power’s prologue.

Thanks to their efforts, they were rewarded with the island kingdom of Numenor, where Miriel’s father once ruled. Its roots were predominantly elven to begin with, too, but grew increasingly distanced from its ancestry. The kingdom’s first king Elros, for example, was the half-brother of Rings of Power protagonist Elrond.

However, Numenor became increasingly isolationist, turning away elven ships and outsiders. By the time of the show, Miriel – or Tar-Miriel, to give her the full title – is now the Queen Regent of Numenor, replacing her father on the throne. Her cousin Pharazon (pictured below) is also by her side as an adviser.

Miriel’s father, though, still lives. He’s mentioned a handful of times during Ring of Power’s third episode, though never named. We only know he kept the Hall of Lore intact and that he was usurped due to his loyalty to the Elves. According to Elendil, he is an "exile in his own kingdom" and spends his days in his tower. He is later visited by Miriel, but never seen, as she warns him of the arrival of Galadriel – a seeming portent of doom.

In the books, Miriel’s father Palantir – given the birthname Inziladun – was secretly taught about the ways of The Faithful (a small group of factions with elven sympathies) by his mother, Inzilibeth. There, his loyalty to elven history and customs grew. That included taking care of the White Tree, with the king foreseeing the end of the line of Numenor kings should the tree ever perish.

This relatively odd behavior doesn’t go down well with some in the kingdom. A group of rebels, led by Palantir’s own brother, and then later by Pharazon (who we see by Miriel’s side in The Rings of Power), make for internal strife in Numenor.

Here is where the source material diverts from what we see in Rings of Power – so these are potential spoilers for what's to come in the series. In the books, Palantir dies after a tumultuous reign, eventually being replaced by Miriel and Pharazon. The pair get married despite being cousins and Miriel is forced into marriage against her will.

Thanks to the plotting of Sauron, this is where the bloodline ends. Pharazon, now king Ar-Pharazon, is eventually tempted by the Dark Lord to head west to Valinor, the mystical land Galadriel was sent to (though ultimately didn't go to) in the opening episode. Ar-Pharazon seeks immortality but ends up perishing after reaching Valinor – he breaks a promise made to the angel-like Valar that his men would never travel there. Numenor's then destroyed by the Valar, and Valinor is removed from the Earth. In fact, the entire shape of the earth changes as a result (it goes from flat to round). Meanwhile, some of Miriel's relatives (and not Miriel herself) make it to Middle-earth. A sad and unexpectedly watery end to an incredible dynasty.

And there we go! It may only be one episode so far, but the arrival of Numenor into the Amazon series has brought with it one of the most dense, curious, and intriguing political struggles this side of Middle-earth. Miriel’s father may yet live in The Rings of Power – but he could be at the heart of the fall of one of the Second Age’s great empires.

