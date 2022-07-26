Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power producer provides "a little context" on Galadriel's controversial armor

Ever since the first look at Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power dropped, fans of the franchise have been seriously confused about Galadriel's armor in the show. Now, producer Lindsay Weber has weighed in on the controversy.

Shortly after the images made their way online, Middle-earth enthusiasts took to social media to point out that the breastplate worn by Morfydd Clark's elf resembled that of the House of Fëanor's. Specifically, it was the small, eight-pointed star in its center that caught their eye, and lead to the comparison.

Galadriel has a long-standing feud with the Fëanors, so people couldn't fathom why she'd be bearing their sigil. Turns out, though, the gear doesn't entirely belong to her.

"To give a little context, though it is something I don't think the internet has considered yet. It is not actually her armour, it's a gift from someone else," Weber explained to Digital Spy (opens in new tab) and other press at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

Reflecting on her casting as Galadriel in the latest Total Film magazine, Clark revealed that she passed out when she was told that she'd be involved – not yet knowing she'd be playing the iconic character, brought to life by Cate Blanchett in the Peter Jackson movies.

At the time, the Saint Maud star was in Toronto to premiere Armando Iannucci's The Personal History Of David Copperfield with her co-stars, but she had to dip out of the event because the news she'd received moments earlier proved too overwhelming.

Read more from the cast and crew behind Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the new issue of Total Film (opens in new tab), which also features bits and pieces on House of the Dragon, Andor, The Mandalorian season 3, and more. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is streaming on Prime Video from September 2.

