Looks like Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition contents have leaked online

The contents of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition have seemingly been leaked online.

In March, we were treated to an in-depth look at Hogwarts Legacy with a State of Play dedicated solely to the magical action-RPG. While the presentation gave us our first glimpse of gameplay and a closer look at the story, some aspects of Hogwarts Legacy remain a mystery, namely when we'll get to play it and what juicy extras will be included in the game's fancier editions.

Thanks to one savvy user on the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit (opens in new tab), we might have the answer to at least one of those questions. BattleDashBR (thanks, VGC (opens in new tab)) has seemingly leaked the contents of both the Collector's Edition and Deluxe Edition of the game. These items match those leaked last month by a Reddit user who claims to have discovered them tucked away in the official Hogwarts Legacy website (opens in new tab).

Much of the extras are seemingly cosmetic and the same across both versions, but the Collector's Edition is said to also offer what appears to be physical items, including a steel case and a "Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book". 72 hours early access to the game is also reportedly on offer to anyone willing to splash the cash on either of these editions. The Standard Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is also shown, offering the base game with none of the aforementioned extras.

According to the Redditor, here are the contents of the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition:

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access to the Game

Kelpie Robe

Steel Case

Floating Ancient Magic Wand with Book

And here's what's reportedly in the Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition:

Base Game

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Garrison Hat (Digital Deluxe Only)

72 Hours Early Access to the Game (Digital Deluxe Only)

Kelpie Robe

Hogwarts Legacy is due to launch sometime this year, but we still don't have an exact date for when we'll be enrolling in the infamous School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. When it finally arrives, you can be sure it won't have in-game purchases, as community manager Chandler Wood recently took to Twitter to put the rumours to bed. "We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight. There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy," wrote Wood.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) in the UK.