Looks like a big Modern Warfare 2 expansion will be the next Call of Duty installment

Activision Blizzard will release a Modern Warfare 2 (opens in new tab) expansion in 2023 rather than a new Call of Duty game. Rumors that Call of Duty would skip its annual entry were swirling as early as February of this year, with Bloomberg's Jason Schreier initially reporting on it.

Now, it appears that there will be a sizable expansion for the soon-to-be-released Modern Warfare 2 in 2023. Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope tweeted about the alleged expansion (opens in new tab), with Schreier jumping into the comments to corroborate the rumor, writing "Next year they'll be selling new stuff for MW2, an expansion or something like that (not sure exactly what it'll look like but it'll have campaign stuff too). No actual new COD until 2024 as I reported earlier this year." The expansion could very well be the rumored "greatest hits" map pack released as paid DLC, but there's no saying for sure just yet.

That new Call of Duty 2024 title Schreier mentions will likely be Black Ops 5, according to a Warzone Mobile leak over the summer, and another tweet from TheGhostofHope (opens in new tab) alleging that Treyarch is attached to the 2024 installment. Treyarch is the studio that started the Call of Duty: Black Ops series, with its latest installment being Black Ops Cold War. The studio also worked on the zombie mode for Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Vanguard.

