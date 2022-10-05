Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly set to bring back classic Call of Duty maps as premium DLC.

This is according to reports from noted Call of Duty leakers TheGhostOfHope (opens in new tab) and Tom Henderson of InsiderGaming (opens in new tab), who both claim a "greatest hits" map pack will be available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as paid DLC. The reports don't name a release date, but both claim the maps will likely be added as part of the game's year 2 roadmap.

Additionally, TheGhostOfHope said that Modern Warfare 2 will be getting remastered versions of all or most of the maps from the original 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This report suggests that the bulk of the new maps will be from Modern Warfare 2's namesake, but there will also reportedly be maps from other classic Call of Duty games, including those developed by Infinity Ward, Treyarch, and Sledgehammer. TheGhostOfHope indicates all of the maps will be bundled into one expansion and made available to players as paid DLC.

It's worth noting that TheGhostOfHope has also reported (opens in new tab) that Sledgehammer Games is going to work on Advanced Warfare 2, though that claim has been disputed by other Call of Duty insiders like ModernWarzone (opens in new tab) and Charlie Intel (opens in new tab). There have been no disputes regarding the DLC report, however.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that Call of Duty would be skipping its annual entry in 2023 for the first time 2004, which would give Modern Warfare 2 double the usual time to grow and introduce new content. While Call of Duty DLC is usually free, a paid expansion isn't without precedent. Black Ops 3 introduced the Zombies Chronicle DLC back in 2017, which cost $30, and paid map packs were regularly released for older Call of Duty titles.

