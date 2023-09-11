Loki season 2 starts immediately after season 1 ending, new footage reveals

Loki season 2 kicks off immediately after the season 1 ending, new footage screened at D23 has revealed.

According to LaughingPlace.com, the new footage begins with Loki in the TVA, with a menacing statue of Kang the Conqueror looming over the skyline. In the Loki season 1 finale, the villain was revealed to have taken over the TVA following the death of He Who Remains.

Mobius, who no longer recognizes Loki, and other TVA guards are shown chasing the trickster. In an effort to get away from them, Loki jumps out a window and lands in a hovering yellow car.

Loki eventually makes his way to an office with Casey – the anxious worker from season 1 – who also doesn't remember the God of Mischief. Loki notices the TVA logo on the floor has been damaged, and then he glitches out.

After this, he's in the same place, and the floor has the same damage – but Casey says he can't remember a time it hasn't been broken, and he also actually recognizes Loki now. Loki, who thinks he had just been in the past, asks Casey to find Mobius, then glitches once more.

Loki season 2 is arriving on Disney Plus next month as part of Marvel Phase 5, which means we don't have long to find out what exactly is going on. Tom Hiddleston returns as the trickster god, with Owen Wilson back as Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw returning as Ravonna Renslayer, and Sophia Di Martino back as Sylvie. Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has also joined the line-up.

While you wait for October 6, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.