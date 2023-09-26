New Loki deleted scene reveals more of Chris Hemsworth's Throg

A newly released deleted scene from Loki season 1 proves that Chris Hemsworth really did voice Throg in the Marvel show. Not that we really needed any more convincing...

In the short clip, which was shared by Culture Crave on Twitter and is presumed to have come from the series' upcoming steelbook release, Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief comes face to face with the Mjölnir-wielding amphibian – and gets quite the shock when the green creature attacks him. (In the finished cut, Loki and Throg don't encounter one another, the camera just pans underground and reveals the latter trapped in a jar under several feet of dirt).

Deleted scene of Chris Hemsworth voicing Throg in #Loki 🐸pic.twitter.com/NEitHWTwC9September 26, 2023 See more

"You turned me into a frog!" it yells, which is a step up from the frustrated grunting we actually got. Throg then spins his hammer and propels himself at Loki, whacking him in the chin with his weapon. Given the fact that we saw an alligator variant of Loki in episode 5, one would be quick to assume that Throg was just a frog variant of Thor, but the new footage suggests a slightly different context: Loki, at some point during his more villainous days, transformed his human-looking brother into a frog. That ties in with a storyline from Thor #364–365, which saw Loki do the same thing – and Throg protect a bunch of rats in Central Park.

"Why did they delete this?" one disappointed fan replied, to which Culture Crave explained: "Seems to be during the part where he was being shown scenes from his life which were all pretty depressing, maybe woulda been odd having a funny scene in it."

"We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way," Loki director Kate Herron previously said of the Avengers star's involvement in an interview with For All Nerds in a new interview. "We recorded him for that. His voice going 'Ahhh!' That's a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that."

Loki returns on Friday, October 6, for the Disney Plus outing's eagerly anticipated second season. For more, check out our check out our guides on Marvel Phase 5, Marvel Phase 6, and how to watch the Marvel movies in order.