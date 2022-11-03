Loki alternate ending revealed in new MCU book

A new MCU book has revealed the alternate ending for Loki – and it would have seen the God of Mischief set off on new adventures. The Disney Plus show ended with some serious doom and gloom: Sylvie killed He Who Remains, a variant of the sinister Kang the Conqueror, which cleared the way for Kang to take over the TVA, meaning Loki's pal Mobius no longer recognizes him.

But, new book Marvel's Loki: The Art of the Series has unveiled a happier ending for the titular god. "These [suit designs] were going to be... for our sendoff for Loki... it was going to be his suit change at the end," said Visual Development Concept Illustrator Wesley Burt, discussing some concept art of Loki in different outfits (H/T The Direct (opens in new tab)). "He's grown and changed, and he's more at peace at this point. He was going to depart off on to some of his own adventures in a different realm..."

Burt added that "some of the designs were incorporating a bit of the TVA uniform that he had been wearing throughout the season – like a customized version of it – and then some are based on various Lokis from different comics." Some styles hint at a totally new direction: "The ones in the billowy white and black robes were both like an enlightened, yoga-practicing Loki, or something like that."

There's still a chance that Loki will get to have more adventures, though. Loki season 2 is due for release in 2023, so a happy ending is still on the cards for the trickster god.

