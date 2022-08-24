Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar says "there's been talk" of a movie spin-off

Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar has offered a promising update on the BBC show's return following its super successful sixth season.

Despite the finale pulling in 12.8 million viewers back in May 2021, making it the broadcaster's most watched episode of any drama, excluding soaps, since modern records began in 2002, it has yet to be officially renewed. Now though, the actor has revealed "there's been talk about a movie or a four-parter or two 90 minutes."

Dunbar, who brings Superintendent Ted Hastings to life, told Radio Times (opens in new tab) recently that there are "a couple of templates" on showrunner Jed Mercurio's laptop that could act as the basis for a continuation. "We'd love to do it again. I'm really hoping something might happen next year," he added.

"We're always talking about stuff. Vicky [McClure, who plays Ted's colleague DI Kate Fleming] and her fella Jonny Owen have their own production company now. We'd love to do something all together one day."

Part-fronted by Dunbar, McClure, and Martin Compston (DI Steve Arnott) since 2012, each chapter of Line of Duty has centered on a new guest star, from Lennie James, Keeley Hawes, and Daniel Mays, to Thandiwe Newton and Stephen Graham. Season 6 saw the AC-12 lot become suspicious of detective chief inspector Jo Davidson (Kelly Macdonald), due to her unconventional conduct during a murder investigation, and finally work out who 'H', the elusive big bad who has been terrorising the trio for years, is.

Addressing hopes for a season 7 in an interview with The Guardian earlier this year, McClure said: "I don't know! I don't know, there's no word of it. I think we've all been really honest and said should that happen, we're all game. I'll just stick with the guys. I think when it comes to a close, it will be a natural close for us all."

