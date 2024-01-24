Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth countdown – here's when the new Yakuza game releases in your timezone

The Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth countdown is on as the release time is only a day away, though the unlock schedule isn't as straightforward as you may be used to.

Infinite Wealth is the latest RPG in a long series that once went by Yakuza until a name swap. It's got all the silliness you've come to love about the series, though this time, recent protagonist Ichiban Kasuga is joined by the one he replaced, Kazuma Kiryu.

We're quite fond of it ourselves. In our Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review, our own Hirun Cryer says "it's one of the best RPGs I've played in years."

"Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a sublime RPG with a fantastic combat system, absorbing stories, and at-times fascinating story, if it wasn't let down by its drip-fed narrative nature and heavy nostalgic leanings," our review reads.

The better news is that you can play it yourself soon. While developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and publisher Sega haven't officially provided release time information, we can see when the game releases on the Steam and PSN storefronts. It all differs, so we've broken it up bit by bit for you below.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth countdown for PC

By checking the Steam page, you can see how far away we are from Infinite Wealth's PC release. As it typically goes with Steam, the unlock times are the same across the board.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release time for PC

January 25

6am PT

9am ET

2pm GMT

We have noted the PC release time above if you don't fancy looking at Steam and doing the math.

(Image credit: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio)

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release time for console

January 25

9pm PST

11pm CST

12am EST

12am GMT

Infinite Wealth has a consistent unlock time across the US PSN store, so it's not quite the case that you'll have to wait until midnight, regardless of where you are. That's just the US store, though. Infinite Wealth has a different release time on the European store, which is why some of the timings are out of sync with each other.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the best-reviewed Yakuza game to date.