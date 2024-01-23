Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the best-reviewed Yakuza game to date.

Reviews for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth have gone live ahead of a global launch later this week on January 26. At the time of writing, the Metacritic entry for Infinite Wealth has an average review score of an astounding 90, making it the best-reviewed Yakuza game ever made.

The other Yakuza entries on Metacritic show that, as things stand, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a good five points clear of the next-best-reviewed Yakuza games. These would be both Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Kiwami 2, currently sitting on an average review score of 85.

Obviously, all this is subject to change, and it could very well change if any other review scores are posted over the coming days and weeks. Considering Infinite Wealth is the longest Yakuza game ever made, we could realistically see more reviews yet to be published by those who haven't yet finished the huge RPG.

Interestingly, this would indicate reviewers are more positive on Infinite Wealth than 2020's Yakuza: Like a Dragon, which sits on an average review score of 84. That's undoubtedly good news for the developers at Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, as they take another swipe at making an RPG after their debut four years ago.

Our own Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth review found it to be one of the best modern RPGs made in recent years, with a sublime combat system and brilliant side aspects like Dondoko Island. Somewhat frustratingly, the same story problems persist with the new game as they did in Like a Dragon, but that doesn't put a damper on the entire experience.

Yakuza developers recently shared a look at Infinite Wealth's code, and it spurred on other devs to give audiences a look under the hood.