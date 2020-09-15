Life is Strange dev's new game Twin Mirror gets December release date

Dontnod has released a new trailer revealing a December 1 launch date for its upcoming psychological thriller, Twin Mirror. Pre-orders are open now for PC via the Epic Games Store, PS4, and Xbox One.

Twin Mirror follows investigative journalist Sam Higgs, who returns to his hometown following the death of his best friend and begins to unravel the town's "dark secrets" while grappling with past trauma. It sounds similar in tone to the studio's previous efforts, Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2, but Twin Mirror bucks the episodic nature of those games and goes for "one complete narrative experience." Twin Mirror also tells a more real-world story without any supernatural elements.

The new trailer shows some of the ways you'll use Sam's deductive skills and Mind Palace technique to study crime scenes and produce results. "Sam's Mind Palace represents his inner world," Twin Mirror director Florian Desforges told GamesRadar in June. "It's a place of refuge where he can access memories and reconstruct scenes from real life... What I can tell you without spoiling too much is that we experience Sam's Mind Palace, in our own interpretation, via various gameplay phases serving different narrative purposes."

Twin Mirror is Dontnod's first self-published game, co-produced with Shibuya Entertainment. Its PC release is a timed exclusive on the Epic Games Store, with a wider PC release coming a year later.