Liam Hemsworth was a frontrunner to play Geralt in The Witcher before Henry Cavill was originally cast

Netflix recently dropped the bombshell that Henry Cavill will be leaving The Witcher show after season 3, and Liam Hemsworth will replace him as Geralt. According to the Witcher resource website Redanian Intelligence (opens in new tab), though, this isn't the first time Hemsworth has been in the running for the role.

The actor reportedly auditioned to play Geralt back in 2018, before season 1 was released, and he was one of the frontrunners (along with Sebastian Stan, according to the fansite) before Cavill was ultimately cast. As a result, there wasn't an extensive casting process this time around – Hemsworth was reportedly cast this summer, while season 3 was still in production. Season 4 isn't set to start filming until next summer.

Hemsworth is best known for playing Gale Hawthorne in the Hunger Games movies between 2012 and 2015 and he's also starred in The Last Song, The Expendables 2, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

"As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," he said in a statement when his casting was first announced. "Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honored that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure."

The Witcher season 3 doesn't have a release date yet, but Cavill's last season as Geralt is set to arrive on Netflix sometime in summer 2023. In the meantime, fill out your watch list with our picks for the other best Netflix shows you can stream right now.