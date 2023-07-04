LG OLED C2 drops to its lowest-ever price on Amazon, a week before Prime Day

The LG OLED C2 is an incredible TV. The only reason it isn't further up our list of the best gaming TVs is that LG's entire range of OLEDs is second-to-none, and with the older C1 being almost as good for less money, it makes sense to recommend the better value prospect first and foremost.

But as Prime Day approaches (we're only a week out now), prices are starting to move around in a much more exciting way. Even though early bird offers on Prime Day TV deals are starting to creep in already, we've spotted the 48-inch 2022 model of the LG OLED C2 down to just £899 in the UK, which is its lowest price ever on the world's largest retailer.

The question on many people's lips will be, "but with Prime Day so close, should I buy it now, or wait?" - and this is a fair problem to ponder. With so many upcoming deals, it's not as though you're missing your only opportunity if you don't buy a C2 now. But If you want to ensure you get an OLED before stock issues perhaps come into play, it's not a bad time to pull the trigger.

When something is at its lowest ever price, is it really ever that bad a time to buy?

48-inch LG OLED C2 | £1,399.99 £899 at Amazon

This is a 36% reduction and £500 saving you're making with this deal, which is not too shabby at all considering it's one of the very best gaming TVs on the market. Seeing LG OLEDs drop below a grand is a beautiful thing, really.



This deal is only for UK Amazon shoppers, unfortunately, but we've supplied a very close US equivalent deal down below:

48-inch LG OLED C2 | $1,099.99 $999.99 at Best Buy + With 3 months of Apple TV

It isn't quite as big a saving, but this US equivalent deal is still strong. You're getting the same LG OLED C2, as well as a bonus freebie of 3 months of free streaming content via Apple TV. If you're looking for a different size, Best Buy is also running price reductions on larger and smaller models.



In our LG OLED C2 review, we said "I really found it difficult not to fall in love with the LG C2. It’s a fantastic screen, offering high full-field brightness with enviable HDR handling, and boasting a hugely impressive processor. 4Kk HDR looks terrific - Disney+ and Netflix Dolby Atmos shows are superbly cinematic - and upscaling of HD sources is top-notch too. This is a brilliant TV."

In terms of connectivity, you're getting 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, 3x USB bays, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Optical Audio, and a TV Ariel/satellite port.

All things considered, this is a great deal to jump on. If you decide to hold fire for now, be sure to stay tuned to our Prime Day gaming deals coverage to catch the best bargains as and when they happen.

Want to research more potential TVs for Prime Day shopping? Read about the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X, the best HDMI cables, and the best QLED TVs.