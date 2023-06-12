A Hocus Pocus Lego set is on the way with a spooky take on the Disney movie

The witches are back, but this time as minifigures in a Hocus Pocus Lego set.

Hot off the heels of Hocus Pocus 3's announcement, Lego has revealed a kit based on the original movie that recreates the Sanderson Sisters' cottage in blocky miniature. This new Lego set is due to launch in July, and it comprises over 2,000 pieces.

Like many of the best Lego sets, Lego Ideas Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters’ Cottage is designed for an older audience as a display piece. This means it's crammed with references and Easter eggs nodding toward its inspiration, and has a higher price to reflect that level of detail. More specifically, it'll set you back $229.99 / £199.99 via the official Lego store.

You'll find the full lowdown below, but members of the free Lego VIP program will be able to order it from July 1. Meanwhile, everyone else can buy the Lego Hocus Pocus set on July 4th, 2023.

Lego Ideas Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego) (Image credit: Lego)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price $229.99 / £199.99 Release date July 1 (VIP) / July 4 Ages 18+ Pieces 2,316 Minifigures 6 Item number 21341

As it's an 'Ideas' kit, the Hocus Pocus set was designed by a member of the community and voted to be turned into a real product by fans. To be precise, the press release says that it was created by 26-year-old Amber Veyt from Belgium and received 10,000 votes in total, securing its place as an actual release.

Besides featuring minifigs of the Sanderson Sisters (complete with their makeshift broomsticks), this kit includes Max, Danni, Allison, and Thackery Binx the cat. As for the building itself, it can be used as the Sandersons' cottage or turned into the Sanderson Witch Museum by adding signs, an info-stand, a cash register, and rope barriers.

If you sign up for the free Lego VIP membership, you can buy this set from July 1st. It'll then go up for general sale as of July 4th, 2023.

This isn't the only magical set to be announced recently; we just learned that the Lego Hogwarts Castle is getting a much cheaper (but smaller) new set.

Pre-order Lego Hocus Pocus | $229.99 at Lego

Available July 1 (VIP members): If you want to get the set early or before it sells out, you'll need to be a member of Lego's free VIP program… otherwise, you'll need to wait a few more days for it to become available for everyone else. Fortunately, there don't seem to be any strings attached with becoming a VIP - it's essentially a loyalty scheme with occasional early access and exclusive deals.



UK pre-order: £199.99 at Lego

For more, check out the best Lego Star Wars sets or these Lego Super Mario sets - they're amongst the best gifts for gamers.