The LEGO Daily Bugle is basically the coolest Spider-Man toy of all time and it's on sale for Black Friday

There's something magical about LEGO, and when the beloved building toy is combined with a setting as iconic as the Marvel Universe, the good vibes and fun go through the roof - even through the roof of this massive LEGO Daily Bugle set which is on sale for $300.99 this Black Friday, just a dollar higher than the set's lowest price ever.
My personal favorite toys are always the ones that stoke my imagination and bring me into a fantasy world, and the towering LEGO Daily Bugle fits that bill and then some. I've just about come to grips with the fact that I won't ever get Spider-Man's powers at this point in my life, so getting hands-on with the Daily Bugle seems like the next best thing to scaling its iconic walls myself.
If you decide to take the leap into this Black Friday LEGO deal, which consists of 3772 pieces, you'll also be able to populate your freshly minted skyscraper with a whopping 25 minifigs that come with the set, including everyone from Spider-Man himself to Venom, Spider-Gwen, and of course Daily Bugle editor-in-chief J. Jonah Jameson. It even includes the Spider-Buggy, Spidey's short-lived comic book conveyance from the '70s.
All of that said, the massive size and intricate construction of the LEGO Daily Bugle does make it a bit of a challenge to complete for smaller LEGO builders, making this solidly an "adult collector" piece, though precocious LEGO masters of a younger age will also find a literally massive amount of fun with this Black Friday 2023 deal.
Should you buy the LEGO Daily Bugle?
If you're a fan of high-end LEGO sets, and you've got the space, or you're a Marvel fan looking to get into the wonderful world of LEGO building, the LEGO Daily Bugle is just about the cream of the crop. Not only do you get to build one of the most storied and recognizable buildings in the Marvel Universe, but you also get an entire cast of characters to fill it with, including several minifigs that are exclusive to this set.
This is a time and space-intensive set, however, so don't pick it up thinking you're just going to throw it together in a few minutes. But if you're the kind of builder who loves a bit of a challenge and slightly longer-term projects, you'll find hours of excitement in assembling the LEGO Daily Bugle.
The clock is starting to tick on Black Friday gaming deals, however, so don't wait around too long to make the most of these low prices.
