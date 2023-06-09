After The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the biggest video game movie of all time, it looks like Nintendo and Universal Studios are collaborating on a new adaptation – The Legend of Zelda franchise is reportedly getting the big-screen treatment next.

"I’m told that Universal is, in fact, closing a 'big deal' with the Nintendo corporation for The Legend of Zelda," journalist Jeff Sneider reported on The Hot Mic podcast . "Zelda is looking like the next big Illumination-Nintendo franchise, which we were all sort of expecting. I’m told that is happening."

It makes sense for Nintendo and Universal to pursue a continuing partnership – The Super Mario Bros. Movie made $1.3 billion worldwide, making it the highest-grossing movie of 2023 so far, and the movie also had the highest opening weekend at the box office of any animated movie.

The movie had an all-star voice cast, including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Jack Black as Bowser, so it's likely we can expect a similarly A-list cohort for a potential Zelda movie.

The video game franchise follows the adventures of Link, an elf-like Hylian, and Princess Zelda as they strive to protect their kingdom of Hyrule from the evil warlord Ganon. The original Legend of Zelda game was released in 1986 and, since then, there have been 19 games in the series, with the most recent, Tears of the Kingdom released this year.

