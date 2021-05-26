Netflix US losing three iconic shows in June 2021

You will be hard-pressed to find a TV critic who would not recommend watching Twin Peaks, The Twilight Zone, and Hannibal. These are three of the best TV shows of all time, helping define and influence the medium.

However, if you have yet to catch these brilliant series on Netflix, then now's your last chance – Twin Peaks (season 1 and 2) and The Twilight Zone are leaving the US version of the streaming on June 30, while all three seasons of Hannibal will no longer be available from June 5.

Entertainment Weekly also revealed that Portlandia season 1 to 8 are leaving Netflix this June, as are the movies 20th Century Women, Crazy, Stupid, Love Enter the Dragon, Scarface, and the Back to the Future trilogy. Those are some big hitters.

Here's the full list of everything leaving Netflix in June 2021.

Leaving Netflix: June 1

Alone: Season 6

Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Netflix: June 4

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

Leaving Netflix: June 6

Searching for Bobby Fischer

Leaving Netflix: June 9

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

Leaving Netflix: June 17

Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers

Leaving Netflix: June 21

Dark Skies

Leaving Netflix: June 26

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Leaving Netflix: June 27

20th Century Women

Tales of the City (1993): Season 1

Leaving Netflix: June 28

Bratz: The Movie

Leaving Netflix: June 30

30 Minutes or Less

A Bridge Too Far

Acts of Violence

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Bonnie and Clyde

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Crazy, Stupid, Love

Enter the Dragon

Fiddler on the Roof

From Paris with Love

Gothika

Immortals

Invictus

Jason X

Leprechaun

Scarface

Tayo the Little Bus: Seasons 2-3

The Accountant of Auschwitz

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

The Land Before Time

The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

The Roommate

The Twilight Zone (Original Series): Seasons 1-5

Training Day

Twin Peaks: Seasons 1-2

Two Weeks Notice

But fear not, as Netflix has a load of other great movies and shows to stream. Be sure to check out our lists on the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows still available to you.