Leaked Skull and Bones video reveals the setting and story

A leaked Skull and Bones introductory video gives us a great idea of what to expect from the pirate game.

As first reported by VGC earlier today on April 29, a six-minute video of Ubisoft's Skull and Bones has somehow found its way online. The video appears genuine, and generally provides an introductory overview of the entire game at large, including how you begin your journey as an underdog with nothing to your name.

You'll start off with little more than a tiny boat, and the whole goal of Skull and Bones is to build up your reputation and crew to become the most infamous pirate sailing the high seas. That reputation is governed by a system called "Infamy," which you can build up by completing in-game activities like treasure hunts and plundering enemy ships.

The video also reveals that Skull and Bones is entirely set in the Indian Ocean, during the "golden age of piracy." Well, you'd have to imagine it'd be set during such a time period, considering the Indian Ocean in this depiction looks chock full of pirate ships going to war with each other.

It's been an incredibly long road to Skull and Bones' release, but now the end might finally be in sight. Earlier this year, Ubisoft said development was "going well" with the multiplayer pirate game, and expressed a goal to release it not long after the end of 2022. It might not even be that long until fans are actually playing it for themselves, as Ubisoft announced last month in March that an "insider program" would let players try out the game well ahead of launch.

As of July 2021, Ubisoft announced Skull and Bones had passed alpha, a significant milestone in the game's beleaguered development history.