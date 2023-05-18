Leaked Diablo 4 Twitch drop is a horse with demon tattoos and zebra stripes

It looks like Diablo 4 will be getting Twitch drops as part of partnerships between Blizzard and various streamers around launch, and one of the rewards is a cosmetic that gives your horse demonic-looking tattoos and zebra stripes.

Over on Reddit, streamer Uberkull (opens in new tab) shared an email they apparently received from Blizzard inviting them to be part of the "Diablo 4 Support a Streamer" Twitch campaign. If the leak is accurate, viewers will be able to tune into Uberkull's streams and earn an in-game cosmetic by subscribing to Twitch channels.

For this specific campaign, which will seemingly run from June 5 to July 2, viewers who subscribe to at least two participating Twitch channels will receive the Primal Instinct mount, which you can see by expanding the post just below:

As the streamer themselves point out, it costs money to subscribe to Twitch channels, and in this case it'll cost you around $12 USD to earn the cosmetic - just something to keep in mind if our strange tattooed horse friend is starting to grow on you.

While we're on the topic of cosmetics, Blizzard recently revealed how Diablo 4's in-game store works, along with details on the seasonal structure and battle pass. Right now we have every assurance from Blizzard that the items you'll be able to buy from the in-game store are cosmetic only and won't affect your stats or powers at all, but we we'll have to wait and see if that holds through launch and beyond.

If you absolutely can't wait until June 2, here are some games like Diablo to hold you over until then.