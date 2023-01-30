The Last of Us episode 3 song: what does Bill sing at the piano?

The Last of Us already has an interesting history with music: the game's composer, Gustavo Santaolalla, has a considerable role to play in the HBO series' soundtrack, while Depeche Mode was the focal point of the premiere's closing seconds.

Now, another song to set the internet abuzz. In episode 3, Bill (Nick Offerman) sits down to play a song for Frank (Murray Bartlett) at his antique piano. It's a moment that eventually sees the pair connect – and it plays once more on cassette tape as Joel drives away from Lincoln at the end of the episode. Below, we'll tell you what the song is – plus a few words from director Peter Hoar on the importance of the track.

What song is playing in The Last of Us episode 3?

(Image credit: HBO)

As you might have glimpsed from the record sleeve, Bill is singing 'Long Long Time' by Linda Ronstadt. The 1970 song was a breakout hit for the rock and country singer, who went on to be inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014. It's not featured in either The Last of Us game or its sequel – though the series has its own history of people singing songs to their partners.

At a recent Q&A event attended by sister publication SFX magazine, episode director Peter Hoar briefly touched upon the meaning behind the scene involving Bill singing at the piano.

"It wasn't about affection, it was about heart. It was all about digging into that. It was all about understanding that journey… it was beautiful," the director said.

The Last of Us airs Sundays on HBO and HBO Max and every Monday in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV.