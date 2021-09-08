New Last Night in Soho trailer sees Matt Smith hunt down Anya Taylor-Joy

Edgar Wright's upcoming movie Last Night in Soho has a new trailer – and the horrors of '60s London have come to life.

Thomas McKenzie portrays protagonist Eloise, a woman studying fashion in England's capital city. However, one day she discovers that she has a link with a singer, Sandy, played by Anya Taylor-Joy, with Eloise having visions of Sandy's life.

After some fun and games, though, things turn dark as Matt Smith's character hunts the pair down – and the visions, for Eloise, become a reality. Watch the new Last Night in Soho trailer above for a taste of the horrors to come.

Review for the new movie recently debuted online, Last Night in Soho having debuted at the Venice Film Festival. "A lot of thrilling, dazzling, sometimes frightening fun," reads the Total Film review. "Intoxicating entertainment to the viewer."

Jessie Mei Li and Terence Stamp also star in the movie, which also features the final performances of Diana Rigg and Margaret Nolan, who both passed away in 2020.

Last Night in Soho is Wright's first fictional big-screen project since 2017's Baby Driver – that's not including his documentary, The Sparks Brothers. He also co-wrote the script with 1917 screenwriter Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Last Night in Soho was originally supposed to be released in September 2020, before being delayed to April 2021, and delayed once more to October 22, 2021. While we wait for the movie to arrive on the big screen, check out our list of the other upcoming movie release dates you should be getting excited about.